Starlight To Host Fourth Life-Saving Blood Drive As National Blood Shortage Continues

As the national blood shortage rages on, Starlight and several neighboring Swope Park organizations are stepping in to help. The local blood supply has not been stable since March of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread in the United States. In response, Swope Park organizations are once again partnering with Community Blood Center (CBC) for another life-saving blood drive to be held in the Applause Club at Starlight Theatre.

CBC is the primary supplier of blood and blood products in the Greater Kansas City area and requires nearly 600 donations each day to meet hospital need. In order to maintain a safe blood supply, a seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. However, the local blood supply has not exceeded a four-day supply since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The blood supply is and always will be vital to our healthcare system," said Kim Peck, Senior Executive Director of Community Blood Center. "At this unprecedented time, donating blood is one thing you can do to help someone who desperately needs it."

Several Swope Park and surrounding area organizations plan to participate in the blood drive, including the KC Pet Project, The Southtown Council, Kansas City Parks & Recreation, KPRS/Carter Broadcasting and the City of Kansas City. The two-day drive will be held in Starlight's Applause Club on Wednesday, February 10 and Thursday, February 11 from 10 a.m - 4 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made online at savealifenow.org/group, enter group code: EG9Z. The Applause Club is located on the east side of Starlight and can be accessed via Gate 8. Parking is available curbside and in the Zoo's Zebra and Cheetah parking lots.

In order to protect CBC staff, healthy blood donors and our community blood supply, individuals are required to wear a face mask to their donation. Donors are instructed not to attend the blood drive if they are experiencing a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 (chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing) or have been diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 until 14 days after their illness has resolved. Please note: CBC does NOT test for COVID-19. Additional information is available at savealifenow.org/coronavirus.