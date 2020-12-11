Starlight Launches Starlight@Home With THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER

Just in time for the holidays, Starlight presents Starlight@Home filled with shows, streaming content and educational resources!

This brand-new offering kicks off with The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a featured show and contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music, streaming December 21-23 at 7 p.m. CST. With affordable tickets sold per household per show, this is the first of a number of planned virtual shows that not only bring entertainment into patrons living rooms, but also support Starlight. A portion of ticket revenue goes directly to the historic theatre.

Just like the original, in The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is just one piece of what Starlight@Home has to offer. In addition to shows to WATCH, Starlight@Home consists of EXPLORE and LEARN initiatives as well. In the EXPLORE section, patrons will find a number of recorded performances including Broadway productions, concerts and podcasts that are available to stream for free. Starlight encourages everyone to check out the LEARN section for a number of free, educational theatre resources for students and theatre fans of all ages.

"While we may not have been able to meet under the stars this year, Starlight@Home is a way for our patrons and fans of Starlight to continue to stay connected," Caroline Gibel, Starlight's director of indoor programming, said. "We plan to be back in full force in 2021, once it's safe to do so, but in the mean time, we hope everyone enjoys a little Starlight@Home."

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is available to stream December 21-23. To purchase tickets, visit kcstarlight.com. Tickets are available for $25 for a livestream, or $35 for a VIP ticket that makes the video available for 24-hours after the livestream. Once purchased, the patron will receive an email with instructions on how to login to the performance. On the day of the show, they must follow those instructions and will be able to stream when the performance is ready to begin.

Visit kcstarlight.com/starlightathome for more information and to access EXPLORE and LEARN content from home. More shows will be released with Starlight@Home WATCH soon.