Starlight Announces Single Ticket Presale Prior To Valentine's Day

A limited number of tickets will be available to all shows in the 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series.

Feb. 10, 2023  

After great success with a limited presale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the fall, Starlight will release another block of single tickets for this summer's Broadway season. These tickets will be available for a limited time only in advance of Valentine's Day, Friday, February 10 through Sunday, February 12. Tickets start at $15 each and will be available online at kcstarlight.com. Single tickets will not be available again until April.

"With experiential gifts growing in popularity, we want to make sure that Starlight is top of mind when shopping for any holiday," Rich Baker, President + C.E.O. of Starlight, said. "Whether it's for your Valentine, Galentine, friends or family, tickets to Starlight make the perfect gift."

Season tickets are still available and include exclusive benefits like free parking, a "weatherproof" season, dining discounts and much more. Season ticket holders may also add to their experience by purchasing a dining package in the Applause Club on-site at Starlight. Enjoy a multi-course meal served buffet style just steps from your seats. Season ticket holders receive the best price to the chef-curated dining at Starlight. For more information on dining options visit www.kcstarlight.com/visit-starlight/dining-at-starlight/

Step into the room during the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Celebrate the spirit of the 1960s with the iconic tunes of Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles and encounter the grit of the 1990s through the music of Alanis Morissette with Jagged Little Pill. Put on your pink and revel in a light-hearted look at 21st-century female empowerment with Legally Blonde The Musical. From biblical times with Jesus Christ Superstar, to the over-the-top era of the 1980s and Tootsie, to the international shock of 9/11 through Come From Away, these stories will take you on a journey through history. In chronological order, the 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series at Starlight is as follows:

Tootsie - Weekend Special

May 19-21, 2023

Jesus Christ Superstar

June 20-25, 2023

Legally Blonde The Musical

July 7-13, 2023

Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles - Weekend Special

July 21-23, 2023

1776

July 25-30, 2023

Jagged Little Pill

August 1-6, 2023

Come From Away

August 29-September 3, 2023

Tickets to Tootsie, Jesus Christ Superstar, Legally Blonde The Musical, Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles, 1776, Jagged Little Pill, and Come From Away will be available starting Friday, February 10 for a limited time only. Season tickets are still available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate. 




