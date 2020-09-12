Performances take place September 10-20.

Springfield Little Theatre presents Forbidden Broadway'S GREATEST HITS, September 10-20.

The show was created and written by Gerard Alessandrini Ride. It is directed by Joshua David Smith, and Kris Langston serves as music director.

RUNTIME: 2 Hours

AUDIENCE: Forbidden Broadway is rated PG-13.

LOCATION: The Landers Theatre - 311 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806

Broadway's greatest musical legends meet Broadway's greatest satirists in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theatre's greatest stars and songwriters.

Not ready to come back to the theatre but still want to see the show? We'll be taping each night of the show so you can stream the live show from the comfort of your own home. It's as easy as one, two CLICK! Just buy tickets to the STREAMING show on the date of your choice and an email will be sent that day to you with a link to the watch the show! The link will be good for 24 HOURS from the time you receive the email.

Learn more at https://www.springfieldlittletheatre.org/show/forbidden-broadways-greatest-hits/.

