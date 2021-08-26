Special Exhibition 'Empires at War: Austria and Russia' to Open at National WWI Museum and Memorial

By the close of World War I, four empires had collapsed, including both the Russian and the Austro-Hungarian Empires. Empires at War: Austria and Russia examines the conflict on the Eastern Front, an aspect of the war often less surveyed but with cataclysmic results for the millions affected.

Often viewed as the "spark" that ignited the First World War, Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Hohenberg, were assassinated on June 28, 1914. As one of the very first nations to declare war, Austria accused Serbia of plotting and backing the assassination and threatened invasion. Russia roared in to support its Slav brothers, rapidly mobilizing its forces, resulting in huge losses and contributing to revolutions at home.

The Eastern Front was a 'war of movement' where the Central Powers, with over 2.5 million troops, faced a much larger, but disorganized, force of 4 million Russians. Drawing from original objects recently added to the Museum and Memorial's collection, the exhibition features an extraordinary collection of never-before-seen Austrian and Russian material culture - uniforms, equipment, flags, hats, helmets and more.

To learn more, visit theworldwar.org.