Article Pixel Oct. 3, 2019  

Something Else Cabaret Presents MASQUERADE

Something Else Cabaret, Inc, presents: Masquerade. A Cabaret of costumes and local and area talent strutting their stuff. We will be raising money for "Sleep in Heavenly Peace". This is an area organization that builds beds for kids in the region so they don't have to sleep on the floor. We will be having a raffle and proceeds from the admission charge will go towards the money donated.

Cafe Acoustic is attached to the D&G Pub & Grub at 1918 Frederick Ave, 64501. They have a diverse menu for all tastes and they will be serving their full menu before the show, during, and after. Due to the limited seating, it is requested to call for a reservation for dinner and or the show. 816-671-1141.



