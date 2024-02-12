Shmuel Ashkenasi Comes to Park ICM in March

The performance is on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

 The International Center for Music at Park University has announced an upcoming concert featuring world-renowned violinist Shmuel Ashkenasi on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. The performance will take place at the beautiful 1900 Building located at 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods, KS.

Shmuel Ashkenasi began his musical journey at the Musical Academy of Tel Aviv, delivering his first public performance at the tender age of eight. After intensive studies with legendary teacher Ilona Feher, he further refined his craft under the mentorship of Efrem Zimbalist at the Curtis Institute of Music in the United States. Ashkenasi's accolades include triumphs at the Merriweather Post Competition, a finalist placement in Belgium’s Queen Elisabeth competition, and securing the second prize in the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. In 1969, he formed the famed Vermeer Quartet and remained its first violinist throughout the quartet’s 39-year career, gaining a reputation as one of the world’s outstanding chamber musicians. He has been hailed as a “Genuine talent…profoundly gifted” (the Vienna Express), and as having “an ease of technique and musical expression that only long experience with the composer can provide.” (The Shiny Sheet, Michael O’Connor).

Mr. Ashkenasi has toured the former Soviet Union twice and concertized extensively in Europe, Israel, the Far East, and the United States; and he has collaborated with Rudolf Serkin, Thomas Hampson, Murray Perahia, Peter Serkin, and Menahem Pressler. He has performed as soloist with many leading orchestras, including those of New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, Berlin, London, Moscow, and Tokyo. Presently holding the esteemed position of Professor of Violin at the Curtis Institute of Music, Ashkenasi is not only a virtuoso performer but also an esteemed teacher, bringing a wealth of experience to his artistry.

The concert program, a rich tapestry of musical treasures, will showcase Mr. Ashkenasi's unparalleled mastery through a carefully curated repertoire, promising a unique and unforgettable evening. Program highlights include Violin Sonata in A major, BWV 1015 by J.S. Bach, Sonata No. 1 in A major, Op. 13 by Gabriel Fauré, and other captivating works.




Recommended For You