SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at Warwick Theatre

Stephen Sondheim's wickedly funny musical masterpiece, SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, opens June 10th at the Warwick Theatre in Kansas City. The theatre is located on the eastern side of the Westport Entertainment District at 3927 Main Street.

SWEENEY TODD has been thrilling and terrifying audiences around the globe for over 40 years. A wrongly-accused barber, returns to London after years of exile. When he seeks revenge against the cunning judge and his family, Todd's thirst for blood soon causes bodies to start piling up. Let you in on a little secret, don't eat Todd's neighbor Mrs. Lovett's meat pie (she's found a new ingredient). Audience beware, there will be blood!

Phil Kinen and Nick Padgett, Producing Artistic Director for Padgett Productions, direct a large cast starring Patrick Lewallen as Sweeney Todd and Cori Weber as Mrs. Lovett. Musical Direction is provided by Tim Braselton with costumes by Francis Kapono-Kuzila. Set design is by Kelli Harrod and lighting design by Zan de Spelder.

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET runs June 10 through June 26. Purchase tickets early as sold-out performances are expected. Purchase tickets online at www.PadgettProductionsKC.com.

Photos courtesy of Padgett Productions.