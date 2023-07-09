Review: LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL at Starlight Theatre

A good time that can be had by all.

By: Jul. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Theatre Atchison PRO And MADCAP Comedy & Improv To Present GODSPELL Photo 1 Theatre Atchison PRO And MADCAP Comedy & Improv To Present GODSPELL
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT to Open at the Lewis And Shirley White Theatr Photo 2 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT to Open at the Lewis And Shirley White Theatre in July
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at White Theatre Photo 3 Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at White Theatre
Musical 13 To Open At Theatre In The Park As First-Ever All Teen Show; Partnering With Jew Photo 4 Musical 13 To Open At Theatre In The Park As First-Ever All Teen Show; Partnering With Jewish Family Services

Review: LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL at Starlight Theatre

Most Broadway series presentations at Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre consist of touring shows with the exception of one, traditional, locally-crafted production each year.  This year’s winning presentation is LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL and Starlight audiences win too.   This new production is as excellently performed as anything you might see in New York.

Broadway veteran Carrie St. Louis is Starlight’s Elle Woods.  She is super in the role.  St. Louis is cute and bubbly, but no dumb bunny with a huge mezzo-soprano voice that dominates a theater with eight thousand seats.  She is also a determined and skilled dancer.

Review: LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL at Starlight Theatre
Carrie St. Louis as Elle Woods 
in LEGALLY BLONDE

This incarnation of LEGALLY BLONDE requires a cast of Broadway belters and this huge cast fills the entire playbill and almost everybody gets a chance to belt.   Music and lyrics were written by the team Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin with a libretto by Heather Hach.

LEGALLY BLONDE is based on a film of the same name and an earlier novel by Attorney Amanda Brown.  In a way, LEGALLY BLONDE is similar to DIRTY DANCING in that the story is broadly based on Brown’s own law school experience with a big-time university law program.

The show follows the journey of Elle Woods, a sorority girl from Malibu, who sets out to win back her ex-boyfriend, Warner, by attending Harvard Law School. She faces skepticism and prejudice from her peers, Elle uses her determination, intelligence, and her unique approach to overcome obstacles and prove that she is much more than just a pretty face.

The musical features catchy songs, energetic dance numbers, and a humorous and empowering storyline. Some of the well-known songs from the show include "Omigod You Guys," "Bend and Snap," and "Legally Blonde." The show combines elements of comedy, romance, and self-discovery, exploring themes of female empowerment, friendship, and the importance of staying true to oneself.

Review: LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL at Starlight Theatre
Soara Joye Ross as Paulette
demonstrating the "Bend and Snap" 
technique from LEGALLY BLONDE

Starlight’s production of LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL is directed and choreographed by Nikki Snelson, the actor who played the Brooke Wyndham character in the original Broadway company.

The musical play follows the non-musical film very closely.  In both, the comedy is very broadly drawn.   The playwrights have taken specific jokes from the film and expanded them into complete songs and dances.  The result is the audience knows what is coming and they get to enjoy the joke all over again.

Everybody in Starlight’s LEGALLY BLONDE is outstanding plus Starlight enjoys the dual opportunities of expanding the cast to include a passel of young Kansas City actors and  fully utilize its magnificent, sixty-five foot wide proscenium stage.

The cast features Soara-Joye Ross as Paulette, Elle’s lovelorn hairdresser friend. Edward Watts is Professor Callahan, Elle’s professor/lecherous boss.  Luke Hamilton is Warner, Elle’s former boyfriend.  Lisa deGuzman is Vivienne, Elle’s classmate and Warner’s new girlfriend.  Jessica Crouch is fitness guru and murder suspect Brooke Wyndham.  Gerald Caesar is Emmet, Elle’s teaching assistant friend and eventually supervising attorney.   I don’t always mention all the principal actors in a big cast, but these guys are all exceptionally top-notch.  Any one of them would be excellent as the primary lead in any popular musical theater piece. 

Review: LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL at Starlight Theatre
Edward Watt as Professor Callahan sings
"Blood in the Water" from LEGALLY BLONDE

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL is a spirited and comedic stage adaptation that celebrates female empowerment and challenges stereotypes while delivering an enjoyable and uplifting experience for audiences.  The play itself is not unforgettable, but these performances make it worth your time and the price of a ticket to ride.


The original Broadway production of LEGALLY BLONDE ran for 750 performances. The Starlight Theatre production continues through July 13.  Tickets are available at the Starlight box office, online, and by telephone at 816-363-7827.

Starlight Photos by Josh Chaikin. 




RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES to Play Starlight This Month Photo
RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES to Play Starlight This Month

Starlight will present a performance that will take audiences back in time with RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles at Starlight Theatre July 21 - 23.

2
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at White Theatre Photo
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at White Theatre

The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center closes out its eighteenth season with an excellent production of a story ripped from the scrolls of Genesis, chapters 37-50. It is an early sung-through musical collaboration by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT.

3
Theatre Atchison PRO And MADCAP Comedy & Improv To Present GODSPELL Photo
Theatre Atchison PRO And MADCAP Comedy & Improv To Present GODSPELL

Theatre Atchison PRO and MADCAP Comedy & Improv join forces to produce their inaugural professional, immersive, faith-based, dinner theatre production of GODSPELL.

4
Student Blog: Method Acting Photo
Student Blog: Method Acting

A good way to describe method acting is “reality acting.” When going into a role an actor or actress will usually start thinking how their character would think, how they would move, and all their motives.

From This Author - Alan Portner

Al Portner is regional editor for Broadway World – Kansas City.  He is a retired career journalist and media executive who has written for publication over more than 40 years. Portner has p... (read more about this author)

Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at White TheatreReview: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at White Theatre
Review: GYPSY: A MUSICAL FABLE at Music Theater HeritageReview: GYPSY: A MUSICAL FABLE at Music Theater Heritage
Review: MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS at Theatre In The ParkReview: MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS at Theatre In The Park
Review: Cirque du Soleil's CORTEO At T-Mobile CenterReview: Cirque du Soleil's CORTEO At T-Mobile Center

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"
The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre (7/01-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Driving Miss Daisy
Maples Repertory Theatre (6/23-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KC Fringe Festival
KC Fringe Festival (7/14-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia!
Maples Repertory Theatre (7/19-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Irving Berlin's White Christmas"
Theatre in the Park (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Footloose"
Theatre in the Park (7/28-8/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You