Pianist Behzod Abduraimov Returns To 1900 Building April 16

Lisa Hickok, Executive Director of Park International Center for Music (Park ICM), announced today that superstar concert pianist, Behzod Abduraimov's, upcoming solo recital on April 16th was nearly sold out with just a few tickets remaining! Following his debut success at Carnegie Hall in 2015, Abduraimov has had a meteoric rise to stardom in the classical music world, performing with leading orchestras worldwide. An award-winning recording artist, his most recent album, "Debussy, Chopin, Mussorgsky" was released in January 2021 by Alpha Classics and was touted the "10 Classical Albums you must hear this week" by Apple Music.

Performing at the eclectic 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kansas, this is an exceptional opportunity to see Abduraimov in an intimate performance hall housing a mere 200 souls post pandemic. The last time that Abduraimov performed at the 1900 Building was in 2019. His was the first concert to be canceled and taken virtually in March 2020 when the pandemic hit. Abduraimov's program will include:

SCARLATTI: Sonata in B minor, K 27

SCARLATTI: Sonata in D major, K 96

SCHUMANN: Kreisleriana, Op. 16

INTERMISSION

LISZT: Benediction de Dieu dans la solitude, S173/3

RACHMANINOV: Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op.42

The 31-year-old Park ICM alum made his splash in the piano world by tackling the big Russian piano concertos under his master and mentor, Stanislav Ioudenitch, founder and Artistic Director of Park ICM. Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in 1990, Abduraimov began to play the piano at the age of five as a pupil of Tamara Popovich at Uspensky State Central Lyceum in Tashkent. He now serves as Artist-in-Residence of Park University's International Center for Music.

Behzod Abduraimov, Piano

April 16, 7:30 p.m.

1900 Building, Mission Woods, Kansas

Behzod Abduraimov solo concert tickets available at 1900bldg.com.

Proof of vaccination, or a negative PCR test within 48 hours, is required for entry into the 1900 Building.

For this performance, Student tickets are available for students for $10 (with valid ID, one ticket per ID). General admission tickets are $30. All tickets may be purchased in advance at 1900bldg.com. The Box Office opens 30-minutes prior to all performances.