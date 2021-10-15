Park University International Center for Music Presents Concert For the Piano Lover 

Park University International Center for Music announced today that their 2021-2022 Season would continue on November 19th with an entire concert devoted to piano lovers. The concert will be held at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kansas (corner of State Line Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway).

"It is extremely important for students to have performance opportunities," said Park ICM Artistic Director Stanislav Ioudenitch, "Any musician needs to have the practical training of performing. That's what we're trained to do . . . to perform in public. These young artists in my piano studio are quite successful musicians already. They are award winning musicians, so something not to miss."

The exciting line-up of artists includes all seven of Park ICM's piano studio, including newcomers Sergey Belyavsky and Kuok-Wai Lio. The concert will culminate with 2021 American Pianists Awards Winner Kenny Broberg.

Other ICM students of note on the program include Ilya Shmukler, Sihao Qin, Kyoshiro Hirama and Anastasia Vorotnaya.

Held live and in person at the 1900 Building, the repertoire will feature: Après une lecture du Dante: Fantasia quasi Sonata Franz Liszt (1811-1886) KYOSHIRO HIRAMA

La Valse Maurice Ravel (1875-1937) SIHAO QIN

"Le Gibet" from Gaspard de la Nuite Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Danse Macabre Saint-Saëns/Liszt/Horowitz ANASTASIA VOROTNAYA

Fantasie in C major "The Wanderer," D 760 Franz Schubert (1797- 1828)

SERGEY BELYAVSKY

INTERMISSION

Prelude, Op. 45 Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) Polonaise-fantasie in A-flat major, Op. 61

KUOK-WAI LIO

Adagio in b minor, KV 540 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) Fantasie in b minor, Op. 28 Alexander Scriabin (1872-1915)

ILYA SHMUKLER

Sonata No. 2 in e minor "Night Wind", Op. 25 Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951) KENNY BROBERG

Stanislav Ioudenitch - Professor of Piano, Park University

Stanislav Ioudenitch has garnered notable successes in music competitions including the gold medal at the XI Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2001. The Van Cliburn Competition launched a career that has taken Ioudenitch around the world for appearances with major orchestras in many of the world's important musical venues. In addition to concert performances, Ioudenitch has held a lifelong passion for teaching. In 2003, he founded the International Center for Music at Park University (Kansas City) where he is Artistic Director and master teacher of piano. In addition, he is the director of the Young Artists Music Academy (Kansas City) and vice-president of the Piano Academy at Lake Como, Italy. Since 2017, he is also associate professor of piano at Oberlin Conservatory. Ioudenitch is continually invited to teach masterclasses around the world. In September 2021, Ioudenitch was inducted into the prestigious Steinway Teacher Hall of Fame.