Park ICM Presents Two Valentines Day Concerts In February

Park International Center for Music (Park ICM) announced today that their 2020 Season would continue in February by offering not one, but two special Valentines concerts. "If you are a classical music lover, we have a veritable buffet to choose from during Valentine's week," said Park ICM Founder and Artistic Director, Stanislav Ioudenitch. High res photos can be found at Park ICM photos.

On Friday, February 14th at 7:30 p.m., the Park International Center for Music Orchestra will present a program of music with a Valentine's Day theme, at 7:30 p.m., in the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel at Park University. Rising star pianists Simon Karakulidi and Anastasia Vorotnaya will open the concert, performing solo piano works of Beethoven and Rachmaninoff, as well as the fiery and virtuosic Transcendental Etude No. 10 of Franz Lizst, named "The Appassionata." Then the ICM Orchestra will perform 45 minutes of music to complete this condensed, one-act performance, perfect to complete your Valentine celebration.

Among the works performed by the orchestra will be the well-known "Salut d'amour" of Sir Edward Elgar, the "Vocalise" of Rachmaninoff (played with violin solo), and the joyous "Liebesfreude" arranged by the virtuoso violinist Fritz Kreisler. The moving "Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana" by Mascagni, and the favorite "Meditation from Thais" by Massenet will also be heard. A very special instrument, the Viola d'Amore, will be played by ICM faculty member violist Peter Chun in a concerto by Vivaldi, giving the audience the opportunity to hear this rarely played baroque instrument in a live concert.

The many and varied moods of Valentine's Day are all featured in this very special concert, and everyone is invited to include this program in their holiday plans. A dessert reception will follow in the foyer of the Chapel. Admission is free and the public is cordially invited. No reservation needed.

On Friday, February 21st, 7:30 p.m., the thrilling combination of husband and wife duo, Ben Sayevich, violin, and Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, piano, will be taking the stage at The 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kansas. The highlight of the evening will be the famed Violin Sonata by Richard Strauss. Written between 1887 and 1888 at the young age of 23, it is noted for its lyrical beauty and its technical demands made on both violinist and pianist. It was during this time, that Strauss fell in love with Pauline de Ahna, the soprano whom he would later wed, and his amorous feelings can be heard throughout the piece. It's a perfect choice for a Valentine's week concert.

Also on the program is Francis Poulenc's Violin Sonata. Poulenc was a French composer and accomplished pianist. His compositions included songs, solo piano works, chamber music, choral pieces, operas, ballets, and orchestral concert music. His Violin Sonata was composed in 1942-1943 in memory of the Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca, with whom Poulenc was friends.

For the February 21st Concert at the 1900 Building, General Admission tickets are $30. Student tickets are available for $10 (with valid ID, one ticket per ID). All tickets may be purchased in advance at 1900bldg.com or at the door prior to the performances based on availability.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You