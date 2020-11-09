Park ICM Presents Pianist Kenny Broberg in A Free Livestream Concert

Tune in December 9th!

Kenny Broberg, Tchaikovsky Piano Competition medalist, will perform a free livestream concert in Kansas City December 9, 2020

Kenny Broberg, Park ICM piano master's student and 2017 Van Cliburn Silver Medalist, ended in three-way-tie for third place in the Tchaikovsky International Competition in Moscow last year. Kenny has been a student of Park ICM's founder, Van Cliburn Gold Medalist and piano professor, Stanislav Ioudenitch.

After medaling in the Tchaikovsky International Competition, considered one of the major events in the international music community and the Super Bowl of piano competitions, Kenny Broberg will perform his first solo recital in Kansas City. The concert will be live-streamed only. Kenny will be premiering his own composition called "Barcarolle." Also on the program is Weber: Sonata No. 4 in E-minor, Op. 70; Chopin: Polonaise Fantasy, Op. 61; Scriabin: Sonata No. 5, Op. 53; and Schumann: Fantasy in C-major, Op. 17.

Wednesday, December 9th, 7:30 p.m.. Live-Streamed from the 1900 Building. https://ICM.Park.Edu.

