Opera180 Announces Next Event â€“ Ein Prosit! at KC Bier Co.

Opera180 of Kansas City announces its next event, Ein Prosit!, produced with KC Bier Co. This night will celebrate drinking songs from the opera canon from La Traviata to Der FreischÃ¼tz. Two performances will be held on Monday, September 21st; one at 6:00pm and the second at 8:30pm at Kansas City Bier Company at 310 W 79th St., Kansas City, MO, 64114. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.opera180.org/tickets.

Opera180 returns to KC Bier Co. for their third night of music and bier. Artists include Kristin Newbegin, Elaine Fox, Joshua Baum & Robert McNichols, Jr. Mark Ferrell will return as Accompanist & Music Director.

Opera180 seeks to produce work in a variety of venues while achieving maximum accessibility while working to increase interest in the opera art form.

Artistic Director, Dr. Elizabeth Birger, said of the production, "We are excited to be stepping out to provide our first offering during these strange times. COVID-19 has had an immense impact on the performing arts community and we are looking forward to singing again."

Executive Director, Nate Wheatley, said, "We are delighted to return to KC Bier Co. and reprise our first performance on site, Ein Prosit!. When KC Bier Co. asked us to be a part of the Oktoberfest offerings, it was not a difficult decision. This kind of symbiotic relationship has been invaluable to our company. The support we receive from KC Bier Co. makes it our pleasure to get to work with them time and again."

