October Brings Symposium, Outdoor Concerts, New Exhibition, and more to The National WWI Museum and Memorial

The National WWI Museum and Memorial's annual Symposium returns after taking a hiatus due to Covid. The 2021 Symposium will be both offered virtually and in-person on Oct. 29-30 with presenters including Dan Carlin, Gary Sheffield, Patricia Cecil and Jay Sexton.

This year's theme, Fractured Fronts, will discuss the many questions that arose after the Great War "ended." Using historic and contemporary lenses, this will be an illuminating exploration about war, identity and the enduring impact of World War I. Tickets range from $45-195.

October kicks off with two virtual events. The first, Einstein's War on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., discusses how the birth of a world-changing idea, the theory of relativity, in 1915 triumphed amid war, bigotry and nationalism with Dr. Matthew Stanley, professor of the history of science at New York University. This event is in partnership with the Linda Hall Library and is free with RSVP. The second event in early October, Alvin York and WWI Medals of Honor on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. features Dr. Edward Lengel, chief historian at the National Medal of Honor Museum, as he describes the Medal of Honor's WWI history and how recipients such as Alvin York, John Barkley, Samuel Woodfill and Henry Johnson influenced and became part of America's character.

Two outdoor concerts make enjoying the fall weather easy for the whole family. On Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m., Kansas City Symphony musicians bring their performance to the Southeast Lawn. On Thursday, Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. the Lyric Opera of Kansas City returns to the Southeast Lawn with their free Soundscapes in the City series. Both events are free and open to the public.

A Lawrence of Arabia Legacy Lecture series program and a program the Arlington National Cemetery about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier also take place in October. Additionally, the entire month of October is Homeschool Month for any student 18 and under. A discounted rate of $6 provides ticketed access to all gallery areas of the Museum and Memorial along with a free National WWI Museum and Memorial Family Guide.

New Exhibition, Snapshots, opens Friday, Oct. 29. this stunning exhibition showcases a careful selection of over 300 images and reproduced albums in full that chronicle intimate experiences and transform our understanding of the Great War. These photos - many never seen in public, representing over 30 present-day nationalities from five continents - capture what was perhaps the last, or only, images recorded of many of their subjects. More information about media opportunities will be forthcoming.

Media interested in covering any of the Museum and Memorial's offerings should contact Karis Erwin at 816-888-8122 or kerwin@theworldwar.org.

October National WWI Museum and Memorial events