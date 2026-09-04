Midwest Trust Center to Present Tributes to Musical Greats This March
The Johnson County Community College venue will spotlight influential voices across soul and country music genres.
From the Queen of Soul to the Trailblazing Women of Country, the Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College welcomes all to relive some of the great female musicians across genres. Both performances will take place in Yardley Hall at the Midwest Trust Center (12345 College Blvd. Overland Park, KS 66210).
Sunday, March 16 at 7 p.m., R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, come experience a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time. The concert features all your favorite hits in one evening, including 'Natural Woman,' 'Think,' 'I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,' 'Chain of Fools,' 'Respect,' and many more. You'll be out of your seat and dancing in the aisles as you lose yourself in the music that inspired a generation. High-res photos can be found here.
Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly will come to Overland Park Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton revolutionized country music and blazed a trail for future generations of female artists. With their chart-topping hits and record-breaking sales, the legends wove threads of contemporary womanhood throughout the tapestry of country music, resulting in unprecedented commercial success and earning each a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Country music artists Rissi Palmer ('Country Girl,' 'Hold On to Me,' 'Still Here') and Kristina Train ('Spilt Milk,' 'Dark Black') will celebrate the legacy of these legends performing their groundbreaking hits 'Crazy,' 'Walkin' After Midnight,' 'These Boots Are Made for Walkin',' 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' 'Jolene,' '9 to 5' and many more. High-res photos can be found here.
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets are on sale now. Purchase online here or call the Midwest Trust Center Box Office Monday-Friday 10am-5pm at (913) 469-4445.
For more information about these shows and the rest of the 2024-2025 Season, visit jccc.edu/MTC.
MIDWEST TRUST CENTER SERIES 2024-2025 SEASON
- Mar. 6 Goitse*
- Mar. 8 MTC Kids Jam – Pierce Freelon*
- Mar. 8 Rhythm India: Bollywood and Beyond
- Mar. 9 Dirty Dancing in Concert
- Mar. 16 R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin
- Mar. 28 Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar
- Mar. 29-30 Lyric Opera of Kansas City – Maya and the Magic Ring*
- Mar. 29 Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly
- Apr. 11 Omnium Circus – I'm Possible
- Apr. 19 Uptown
- Apr. 26 The Pa'akai We Bring
- May 2 Our Planet Live – A Netflix Documentary Series with Dan Tapster*
- May 3 MTC Kids Jam – Mister G*
- May 10 Opus 76 with David Kim, violin*
- May 16 The Brother Brothers*
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
|
New Dance Partners - The Ultimate Collaboration
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (9/18-9/19) PHOTOS
|
Blind Boys of Alabama
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (11/14-11/14)
|
'Treasure Island Reimagined: Jane Hawkins and the Pirate's Gold'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (4/02-4/03)
|
360 Allstars
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (11/12-11/12)
|
'What Do You Do With a Problem?'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (11/06-11/07)
|
'The Billy Joel Legacy'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (10/11-10/11)
|
American Psycho
Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) (9/04-9/20)
|
'Burn the Floor presents Maks & Peta Live!'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (4/03-4/03)
|
Gravity
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (1/30-1/30)
|
Job
Unicorn Theartre (2/03-2/14)