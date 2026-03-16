Midwest Trust Center To Present THE UGLY DUCKLING And Family Programming In Yardley Hall

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Midwest Trust Center will present THE UGLY DUCKLING, performed by Lightwire Theater, on April 9 in Yardley Hall.

The production uses electroluminescent wire, puppetry, dance, and music to bring the classic story to the stage through a blend of technology and performance. The show incorporates a range of musical styles, from classical to pop, as part of its visual storytelling approach. Tickets range from $10 to $20.

Additional spring programming at the Midwest Trust Center includes a performance by Uncle Jumbo on May 9 in Polsky Theatre as part of the Kids Jam series. The concert will feature songs from albums including Touch the Sky and Garden Groove, focusing on themes of positivity and connection.

THE UGLY DUCKLING

April 9 • Yardley Hall

UNCLE JUMBO

May 9 • Polsky Theatre

1,000 CRANES AND THE TREE OF WISHES

May 15–16

Also in May, StoneLion Puppet Theatre will present 1,000 CRANES AND THE TREE OF WISHES, an interactive performance incorporating community stories and audience participation. Tickets for this production range from $10 to $20.

Tickets for all performances are available through the Midwest Trust Center box office.