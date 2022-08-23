Matt Doyle to Host KC SuperStar Singing Competition Final Event

It's just weeks until the next KC SuperStar - Kansas City's best high school singer - will be chosen during an exciting evening of performances!

Now in its 13th year, KC SuperStar is a singing competition (ala "American Idol") produced by The Jewish Community Center (The J). What started as an open call with scores of high schoolers singing their favorite songs a Capella is now down to the final event on Sunday evening, Aug. 28 in Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College. The Top 10 singers will perform both individually and as a group with one vocalist winning the top prize of a $10,000 scholarship!

Each year, a well-known celebrity is part of the KC SuperStar final event. Broadway Star Matt Doyle will be joining the Aug. 28 event as host and performer. Broadway star Laura Benanti had been announced as KC SuperStar host earlier but due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict with a filming commitment, she regrettably was unable to host/perform at this year's event.

Doyle won this year's Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role as Jaime in "Company". In addition to his work in "Company," Doyle's other Broadway credits include "The Book of Mormon," "War Horse," and "Spring Awakening" Doyle also starred in the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical "The Heart of Rock & Roll" at The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego. His television and film credits include "The Code," "Gossip Girl," "Private Romeo".

"We are so excited to have Matt coming to Kansas City so soon after winning the Tony," said Felice Azorsky, Manager of KC SuperStar. "We know those attending KC SuperStar will not only love hearing our finalists but will also be treated to a special performance by Matt Doyle, who has one of the most incredible voices on Broadway."

The Top 10 finalists are a diverse group of singers coming from across the metro.

Abby Augustine is a recent graduate of Blue Valley Southwest High School and is attending Kansas State University to study Training and Rehab Sciences and minoring in music. This is Abby's second year being a finalist for KC SuperStar.

Maddox Bane graduated from Park Hill High School and is attending the Boston Conservatory at Berklee to earn his BFA in Musical Theatre. A community theatre veteran, Maddox won the Blue Star Best Actor Award, allowing him to attend the Jimmy Awards hosted by the National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City.

Maggie Bunch graduated from Blue Valley Northwest and is attending the University of Missouri majoring in Journalism and minoring in Musical Theatre. Maggie has performed with various community theaters and was a member of KC A Capella's SoundProof.

John Paul Gee a senior year at Heritage Christian Academy. Music is his entire world and has been since a very young age. John Paul is involved in his school's choir and theater department. John Paul received a Blue Star nomination for "Xanadu the Musical".

Alexyus Johnson is a senior at Oak Park High School. Singing since childhood, Alexyus jumped into theatre with CYT and at school. Alexyus was nominated for a Blue Star Performance Scholarship Award as well as two awards through the KC Cappies.

Kate Meives is a senior at Olathe East. Kate has performed throughout Kansas City and is very involved in theatre and choir at her school, competing in District and KMEA and was a Superior at the Kansas Thespian Festival.

Brett Oplotnik is a senior at Blue Valley Northwest High School and has performed in many shows in area community theatre. Brett is a member of KC A Cappella SoundProof. This past school year Brett was a nominee for a Blue Star Award.

Cara Parisi is a recent graduate of Bishop Miege High School is attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham for a BFA in Musical Theatre. Cara has been a KC SuperStar semi-finalist three years in a row, an active community theatre performer and is a past member of KC A Cappella' SoundProof.

Gioia Serra is a junior at Notre Dame de Sion High School. Singing since the age of six, she loves both musical theater and studying opera. She is involved in her school's choir/Drama Department.

Stella Woodall is a senior at Blue Valley Northwest High School and is vice president of her class. Stella is involved with the chamber choir and performs in various community theatres in the area.

Judging this year's KC SuperStar finals are three entertainment industry professionals - Lindsey Jones Pryor, Millie Nottingham and Richard McCroskey. The audience will have an opportunity to help decide the top four finalists. More than $22,000 in scholarships is awarded to the top 10 singers. In addition to the top prize of $10,000, the other singers will be presented with scholarships for second place - $5,000; Third Place-$2,500; and Fourth Place-$1,000; all other finalists receive financial scholarships.

KC SuperStar is The J's annual fundraiser. Proceeds from KC SuperStar help provide transportation, meals, education, camp, wellness programs and the arts to so many deserving children, families, individuals and senior adults. In its 13 years, the event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships for individuals and families. The J will continue to share a portion of KC SuperStar proceeds with the Reat Griffin Underwood Rising Stars Fund; this year proceeds will also be shared with the University of Kansas Hillel. Thanks to the community's generosity, The J was able to provide $540,000 in financial aid. KC SuperStar is the largest fundraiser for The J. This year's event chairs are Michelle Cole and Kurt Kavanaugh, both longtime J members and dedicated community volunteers.

For more information about KC SuperStar, please visit www.kcsuperstar.org; please check out the Facebook page as well at https://www.facebook.com/groups/kcsuperstar/.

About The J

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City opened in 1914 in midtown Kansas City, Missouri and has grown and adapted to serve the changing needs of Greater Kansas City's Jewish and secular communities. Our mission is to build a strong, vibrant and inclusive community that enhances wellness, meaning, and joy, based on Jewish values, heritage, and culture. We are a welcoming community that embodies Jewish values in a safe and respectful environment. People of all ages and backgrounds learn and grow at our 'home away from home.' For more information, visit TheJKC.org.