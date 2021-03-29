MTH Theater To Present MUSIC OF THE NIGHT Outdoor Performance

MTH Theater at Crown Center has announced plans for its first live performance in over 14 months. MUSIC OF THE NIGHT, celebrating the songs of legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be held outdoors, on the open-air rooftop of The Westin Hotel at Crown Center, overlooking the gorgeous Kansas City skyline! The tribute concert will feature tunes from Webber's most iconic musicals including The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Boulevard and more!

The tribute concert is conceived and directed by MTH Executive Artistic Director Tim Scott, with musical direction by Michalis Koutsoupides. The four-person cast includes Gabriela Delano, Krista Eyler, Tyler Fromson, and Douglass Walker, as well as performers from Kansas City's prestigious Empire Dance Academy. The four-person band features Koutsoupides on Keyboards, Tod Barnard on percussion, Cindy Egger on guitar, and Joey Panella on bass.

The production team includes choreography by Kenny Personett, production design by Mark A. Exline, sound design and engineering by Jon Robertson, and production coordination and covid compliance monitoring by Lacey Willis.

"We're excited for the opportunity to reenter the realm of live performances. The safety and comfort provided by an outdoor, rooftop performance seemed ideal, and the thought of hearing tunes from CATS and PHANTOM under the night sky seems dreamy," said Scott.

Seating for the outdoor production will be limited to private 2-person and 4-person tables, spaced ten feet apart for social distancing and safety. Masks will be required of all attendees and hand sanitation stations will be set up and easily accessible and available.

MUSIC OF THE NIGHT plays six performances, April 26-May 18. The production will also be presented virtually, for those who prefer to view from home.

In-person seating is extremely limited, tickets are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.