MTH Theater To Present BLAME IT ON THE BOOGIE: A DISCO INFERNO

MTH Theater at Crown Center has announced plans for its first indoor performance of the 2021 Season. BLAME IT ON THE BOOGIE: A Disco Inferno, celebrating the disco songs that emerged and energized a generation, will be held inside the 450 seat, 4th floor Theater at Crown Center at reduced capacity. The tribute concert features tunes made famous by Donna Summer, The Bee Gees, Kool & the Gang, Barry Manilow, Gloria Gaynor, and more.

The production is conceived and directed by MTH Executive Artistic Director Tim Scott, with musical direction by Michalis Koutsoupides. The cast includes Erikka Dunn, Jazlyn Epps, T. Eric Morris, Robert Vardiman, Willis White, and LeShea Wright. The dance ensemble features Sydnee Bell, Courtney Germany, and Katie McCluskey. The four-person band is Koutsoupides on Keyboards, Julian Goff on drums, Dustin McKinney on guitar, and Joey Panella on bass.

The production team includes choreography by Marc Wayne, lighting design by Rachael Cady, sound design by Jon Robertson, costume design by LaToya Rozof, scenic design by Mark A. Exline, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

"The show is designed to put a smile on your face and make you feel good. The music is infectious and I think it's the kind of show we all need right now," said Scott.

The entire ensemble is vaccinated and seating for the indoor production will be limited to 50% to allow for physical distancing and safety. In accordance with current CDC guidance, masks are not required for patrons who are fully vaccinated; however, other health and safety protocols, including sanitation stations, distancing and no intermission to avoid unnecessary crowding, will remain in place. Masks are still recommended for patrons who are not fully vaccinated. MTH staff, ushers, and volunteers will be required to wear masks at all performances.

BLAME IT ON THE BOOGIE: A Disco Inferno plays thirteen performances, June 10 - 27.

Due to reduced capacity, seating is extremely limited. Tickets are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.