MTH Announces Cast and Creatives For COMPANY

MTH Theater at Crown Center continues its 2021 season with Stephen Sondheim's game-changing, dark musical comedy, COMPANY. The production is directed by Executive Artistic Director Tim Scott and is presented in MTH's Main Stage Theater on the third floor of Crown Center.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth, COMPANY is a sophisticated and honest look at the power and importance of community. The original production was nominated for a record 14 TONY Awards, winning six, including Best Score, Best Book, Best Lyrics, and Best Musical.

The production team includes musical direction by Brant Challacombe, choreography by Ashley Personett, lighting design by Danny Lawrence, sound design by Jon Robertson, costume design by Blaine Shepherd, scenic design by Mark A. Exline, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

Seth Golay takes on the role of Robert, a single person unable to commit fully to a steady relationship. The ensemble cast features Nedra Dixon as Joanne, Evan Gamsu as Larry, Kimberly Horner as Susan, Jessalyn Kincaid as Amy/Kathy, Eric Morris as Paul, Mandy Morris as Jenny/April, Mike Ott as Harry, Tyler Rowe as David, Bradley J. Thomas as Peter, Morgan Walker as Sarah/Marta.

In a conceptual twist, the musical accompaniment will feature only Challacombe on piano and Brian Padavic on upright bass.

"When I first began thinking about a season after COVID I knew COMPANY had to be included," said MTH Executive Artistic Director Tim Scott. "So much of who we are as a species revolves around our connection to one another. As the play says 'Life is Company' and I think this piece is a timely reminder of how important it is to be a part of a community and to be surrounded by people you love and can depend on."

MTH requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to be presented by all patrons before being admitted into the Theater. Masks will be required by all individuals at all times. The entire ensemble is fully vaccinated.

Full health and safety guidelines can be found at https://musicaltheaterheritage.com/covid-19.

COMPANY plays 14 performances, November 4 - 21. Ticket prices begin at $35 and are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.