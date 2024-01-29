LITTLE WOMAN Comes To Midwest Trust Center February 10th

Featuring Overland Park Native Aaron Bower as Marmee

By: Jan. 29, 2024

 The Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County  Community College will present the acclaimed Broadway musical LITTLE WOMEN on Saturday, February  10 at 4 and 8 PM. Based on the beloved classic novel, this captivating and charming new production from  Big League Productions, Inc. is filled with stunning music and bristles with energy, creating a completely wholesome treat perfect for the whole family. 

AARON BOWER (Marmee March) is from Overland Park, KS and lives in Jupiter, FL. A Carbonell nominated actress in South Florida, she has also performed regionally and toured the States and Europe  in 4 tours. Some favorite roles: Anything Goes (Reno Sweeney), Fun Home (Helen), 42nd Street (Dorothy  Brock), Disenchanted (Sleeping Beauty), The Glass Menagerie (Amanda), Crazy for You (Irene), Guys and  Dolls (Sarah Brown), Cabaret (Frau Kost), Cinderella (Fairy Godmother), Damn Yankees (Meg), Steel  Magnolias (M’Lynn) and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Muriel).  

Produced nationally and internationally, LITTLE WOMEN has been praised by critics for its ambition in  bringing the timeless, captivating story to vivid musical life on stage. Based on Louisa May Alcott's life,  LITTLE WOMEN follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to live  life on her own terms. Little Women embodies the complete theatrical experience, leaving audiences filled  with a sense of adventure, joy, heartache, and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the  sounds of personal discovery, heartbreak, hope and everlasting love – the sounds of a young America  finding its voice.

Tickets to LITTLE WOMEN are on sale now and are available at the Midwest Trust Center Box Office. Call  913-469-4445 or purchase online. 

For more information, visit jccc.edu/MidwestTrustCenter.  




