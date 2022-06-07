Kinnor Philharmonic Concert to Honor Tiberius Klausner

The Kinnor Philharmonic will celebrate the musical achievements of three musical pupils of former Kansas City Symphony Concertmaster and violinist Tiberius Klausner in a special concert on Sunday, June 12 at 3 p.m. in The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City.

Klausner was a professional musician and beloved teacher who passed away in 2019. A Holocaust survivor, Klausner was four years old when he first heard a Gypsy violinist in his home town of Arad, Romania. He started lessons at age six. After the war - the last year of which the family spent in hiding - he studied music in Budapest, Paris, and New York. He joined the Kansas City Philharmonic in 1955 as the youngest concertmaster to lead a major symphony orchestra and embarked on his teaching career. He adored teaching and sharing his love of the violin with his students.

The June 12 concert "L'dor V'Dor Kinnor-Generation to Generation" will feature three soloists for whom Klausner instilled a love and passion for music-making, no matter the circumstance. The Kinnor Philharmonic is The White Theatre's Artist-in-Residence; 35 of its members will perform along with the soloists for this concert honoring Klausner's memory.

Former Klausner students Jennifer Mitchell and Dani Hoisington will perform a duo performance of Bach's "Double Violin Concerto." Mitchell, a retired public music educator, continues to play the violin with Kinnor, the Kansas City Civic Orchestra and perform in many assisted-living and retirement communities all over the Greater Kansas City area. Hoisington, who works in advertising and branding, plays her violin continuously. Hoisington performs as a substitute for the Kansas City Symphony, regularly plays with Kinnor and is assistant concertmaster of the Kansas City Civic Orchestra.

Emily Shei, also a former Klausner student, will perform the "Violin Concerto" of Jean Sibelius. As a semi-finalist in the 2021 Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition, Shei is currently in her Master of Music studies at Yale University with internationally acclaimed violinist and teacher, Augustin Hadelich.

Kinnor Philharmonic Music Director and Co-Founder Christopher Kelts is also the Director of Orchestral Studies and Assistant Professor of Music at Missouri State University. He also serves as the Music Conductor for the Kansas City Civic Orchestra. Kelts is familiar with Klausner's prowess as both teacher and performer. Their connection goes back a number of years.

"When Dr. Robin Onikul and I began discussing the idea of the Kinnor Philharmonic, we went straight to Maestro Klausner. He was immediately supportive," Kelts said. "So much so, that Tibor was slated to be Kinnor's first soloist on January 1, 2012. Unfortunately, not feeling well enough to perform to his standards (his words), Tibor bowed out. So we are very proud and honored to pay tribute to an amazing member of Kansas City, it's musical and Jewish fabric."

The public is invited to spend an afternoon celebrating the musical influence of a teacher to his students. Assisted Listening Devices will be available for this concert.

The White Theatre's artists-in-residence, the Kinnor Philharmonic is an ensemble composed of both Jewish and non-Jewish musicians. Sharing historical connections through educational artistry, the Kinnor Philharmonic is dedicated to bringing performances that reflect both the long traditions of symphonic repertoire and the rich diversity of Jewish heritage.

Tickets for the concert may be purchased online at TheWhiteTheatre.org, by calling the box office at (913) 327-8054 or in person at 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park. The White Theatre box office is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before the performance.