Kauffman Center Presents Gladys Knight, November 19

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced a new addition to the fall 2023 shows, Gladys Knight, Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Gladys Knight is known as the 'Empress of Soul' for very good reason. From the time she won The Original Amateur Hour TV show at age 8 through today, Knight has been a signature voice in American music.

Her long list of hit songs with her group, The Pips, includes “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “If I Were Your Woman,” “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” “Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye),” “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me” and “Midnight Train to Georgia.” She was also part of the quartet of stars, along with Dionne Warwick, Stevie Wonder and Elton John, that delivered the mega hit “That's What Friends Are For.”

Kauffman Center Presents promises to deliver extraordinary and diverse experiences featuring internationally recognized artists and performers for Kansas City audiences.

President and CEO Paul Schofer understands the significance of her performing at the Kauffman Center. “We are honored to welcome this American musical legend to Kansas City. Her list of accomplishments is remarkable: seven Grammy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honoree, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and tireless dedication to her humanitarian work, just to name a few. This legendary songstress is known for bringing her high-energy with hits we all know and love.”

Nov. 19, 2023, at 7 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Single Ticket On-Sale

Date: Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last 50 years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy Award winner has enjoyed #1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. In her first effort since 2013's Another Journey, this summer marked the release of Where My Heart Belongs, a new inspiration gospel album. Knight is a two-time Grammy winner in the gospel category, and Where My Heart Belongs dropped on Sept. 9 from Deseret Book, and recently won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Gospel Album.

Georgia-born, Knight began performing gospel music at age four in the Mount Moriah Baptist Church and sang as a guest soloist with the Morris Brown College Choir. Three years later, she won the grand prize on television's Ted Mack's Amateur Hour, and the following year, her mother Elizabeth Knight created the group consisting of Gladys, her brother Bubba, her sister Brenda and her cousins William and Elenor Guest. They called themselves The Pips in honor of their cousin/manager, James Pip Woods.

Tickets go on sale to the public Sept. 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Ticket Office at 816.994.7222 or online at Click Here

Find information and maps for Kauffman Center parking and street closure updates at kauffmancenter.org/parking. The Arts District Garage is the primary parking garage for patrons. The garage is directly attached to the Kauffman Center just south of the building with multiple access points to surrounding streets. Purchasing event parking in advance is highly recommended as it often will sell out. The garage is $13 per car in advance or $16 upon arrival or valet is $22 in advance or $24 upon arrival.

The Kauffman Center's promise to bring artists and audiences together is reflected in many ways, including removing barriers and providing access to our performing arts experiences for all patrons. You can learn more by visiting kauffmancenter.org/accessibility. To request services or receive additional information that would make your visit more enjoyable, please contact our ticket office at 816.994.7222 or contact@kauffmancenter.org.