Kauffman Center Presents DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY, January 2024

The hugely popular Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts announce Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

The hugely popular Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country. Now, in its fourth  year of touring, your favorite characters are hopping back on board Trolley and coming  to Kansas City with Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day. 

Kauffman Center Presents programming promises to deliver extraordinary and diverse  experiences featuring internationally recognized artists and performers for Kansas City  audiences. High-resolution photos with IDs can be found here. 

President and CEO Paul Schofer believes Daniel and his family and friends will be fun  for the whole family. “Since its launch more than ten years ago, Daniel Tiger's  Neighborhood has become an integral part of life for countless preschoolers, parents  and caregivers. We're delighted to help children continue to learn and grow alongside  their favorite tiger.”  

Daniel and all his friends invite you for a brand-new adventure in the Neighborhood of  Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be King. The beloved characters  come alive on stage to captivate you with new songs, magical moments and surprise  guests along the way!  

It's an event filled with tigertastic fun, teaching valuable lessons of kindness, helping  others and being a friend. Don't miss Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live: King for a  Day... a royally great time!  

Tickets go on sale to the public Sept. 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available  through the Kauffman Center Ticket Office at 816.994.7222 or online at Click Here. Discounts for senior groups, students, military, and  educators are available at kauffmancenter.org/discounts.  

Find information and maps for Kauffman Center parking and street closure updates at  kauffmancenter.org/parking. The Arts District Garage is the primary parking garage for  patrons. The garage is directly attached to the Kauffman Center just south of the  building with multiple access points to surrounding streets. Purchasing event parking in  advance is highly recommended as it often will sell out. The garage is $13 per car in  advance or $16 upon arrival or valet is $22 in advance or $24 upon arrival.  

The Kauffman Center's promise to bring artists and audiences together is reflected in  many ways, including removing barriers and providing access to our performing arts  experiences for all patrons. You can learn more by visiting kauffmancenter.org/accessibility. To request services or receive additional information  that would make your visit more enjoyable, please contact our ticket office at  816.994.7222 or contact@kauffmancenter.org.  

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts – a major not-for-profit center for music,  opera, theater and dance designed by Moshe Safdie – opened in 2011. Serving as a  cultural cornerstone for Kansas City and the region, the Kauffman Center delivers  extraordinary and diverse performing arts experiences. Honored as one of the World's  15 Most Beautiful Concert Halls, the Kauffman Center attracts some of the world's most  renowned performers and entertainers.  

Through educational outreach programs and community enrichment, the Kauffman  Center supports Kansas City as a cultural destination. More information on the  Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is available at kauffmancenter.org.




