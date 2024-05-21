Kauffman Center For the Performing Arts Launches 2025 Trailblazing Talks Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced the 2025 Trailblazing Talks speaker series, which is made possible by the Teresa and Tom Walsh Family Foundation. The series features five presenters, including nature and science photographers, a mountaineer, a NASA engineer and others.

Michael Yamashita, Photographer: East Meets West: In the Footsteps of Marco Polo, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Dereck Joubert, Filmmaker and Beverly Joubert, Filmmaker: Wild Africa: On the Brink, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Keith Ladzinski, Photographer: Forces of Nature,

Tuesday, March 25, 2025, 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Tuesday, March 25, 2025, 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre Kobie Boykins, NASA Engineer: Beyond Earth: The Quest for Life,

Tuesday, April 8, 2025, 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Tuesday, April 8, 2025, 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre Gerlinde Kaltenbrunner, Climber: Defying Limits: Climbing the 14 Highest Peaks,

Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Each one-hour event is illustrated by stunning imagery and gripping video footage shown on the Kauffman Center’s 40-foot-by-22.5-foot screen in Muriel Kauffman Theatre. A brief audience Q&A session follows each presentation.

Trailblazing Talks connects Kansas Citians to a deep roster of talented speakers including renowned photographers, adventurers, authors, scientists and filmmakers, who transport audiences into the depths of their careers. Presenters share first-hand accounts of their daring journeys, sharing insights about the world around us, helping us to move forward thoughtfully, striving to solve big problems, bridging the distances between us and lifting us up – one story at a time.

The lineup for the 2025 series includes wide-ranging topics presented live on stage. From people on the front lines, you’ll follow the footsteps of Marco Polo, learn about the interdependence of wild animals and wild places, see extreme moments captured from around the globe, learn whether there is water and life on other planets and hear gripping stories of the world’s highest peaks.

“This is our second year of Trailblazing Talks, and we’ve had an excellent response from our audiences. Many presentations last year were sold out and those in attendance were thrilled to immerse themselves in the trailblazers’ stories. What a wonderful opportunity to travel the world without leaving your seat! This series is a welcome addition to the diverse array of programming and offers a chance to be a part of an unforgettable experience which promises to enrich, inspire and expand your own world,” said President and CEO Paul Schofer.

The Kauffman Center has curated speakers specifically from the Changemaker Speaker Series.

HOW TO PURCHASE SEASON TICKETS

Trailblazing Talks series subscription packages offer priority seating and as much as 30% savings from individual ticket prices. Five-show season subscription packages will be available to purchase starting at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2024. Pricing for the five-show package ranges from $145 to $235 and includes applicable fees. Single tickets for all five events go on sale later this fall.

Subscriptions are available through the Kauffman Center Ticket Office at 816.994.7222 or online at kauffmancenter.org/subscriptions.





Comments