Kauffman Center Announces Ninth Annual Future Stages Festival In

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is excited to announce the ninth annual Future Stages Festival, taking place Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At this time, it is anticipated that the festival will be held live at the Kauffman Center. However, this is subject to change. Please visit

kauffmancenter.org/futurestages for up-to-date information about the event.

An extension of the Kauffman Center's Open Doors Spotlight on Youth program, Future Stages Festival gives youth and community arts organizations the opportunity to perform and celebrate the arts on stage at the Kauffman Center. This free family-friendly community event showcases diverse youth performing arts groups across a wide variety of performance styles.

Since 2014, Futures Stages Festival has featured more than 4,000 young artists from more than 70 community groups, and approximately 20 community partners provided interactive arts activities for all. This year's festival aims to feature a diverse lineup of performances and numerous arts activities designed to engage festival attendees.

Festivals in 2020 and 2021 were presented virtually and shared video content that featured more than 1,250 youth performers. Interactive livestreams brought arts activities directly to the Kansas City community to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own homes.