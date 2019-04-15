Karen Knotts, Daughter OfÂ Don Knotts, BringsÂ TIED UP IN KNOTS To Musical Theater Heritage At Crown Center

Don Knotts' wonderfully talented daughter, Karen Knotts, is following in her father's foot-steps and is bringing her hilarious, laugh-a-minute, one-woman stage show "TIED UP IN KNOTTS" to Musical Theater Heritage at Crown Center (2450 Grand) for four Great Performances - May 9th 10th and 11th at 8 p.m. and May 12th at 2 p.m.

"TIED UP IN KNOTTS" is the simply FUNtastic, family friendly adventures of Karen growing up with her father, Don Knotts, American's legendary comic genius - known for movies, TV roles and as the one and only Deputy Sheriff Barney Fife. Karen takes her audiences on a wild musical and out-right fun adventure, with a variety of characters and off-the-wall stories and memories of her famous father.

The show, and Karen, receive rave reviews: "... this is the best theatre of comedy that I have seen in years - I give it six out of five stars, the sixth star being Karen" (R McClain) --- "Karen not only hits a homerun, but she knocks it out of the park" (Wilson Adams) --- "... a moving, soulful and finely polished performance, Karen held the audience in thrall" (Daniel deVise). Karen and "TIED UP IN KNOTTS" are also featured at the annual 'Mayberry Festivals' in Mt. Airy, North Carolina

If you are looking Looking for a unique Mother's Day Weekend celebration that Mom and the entire family will enjoy, with knee-slapping great fun entertainment, then make plans to see Karen Knotts starring in "TIED UP IN KNOTTS" in this special Kansas City engagement.

Tickets are $30.00, all seats are reserved and can be purchased online at mthkc.com - by calling 816-221-6987 - or in person at the MTH box office, third floor, Crown Center Shops, 2450 Grand.





