Kansas City Rep Announces Youth Writing Contest

As a part of the Ghost Light: A Haunted Night of Songs and Stories from KC's Cultural Crossroads event, KCRep is hosting a celebration of the written word for young writers in the community- the Full Moon Creative Writing Contest for Youth!

October is a terrific season for storytelling and a time to imagine other worlds and spirits beyond our own. From now until October 27, the company is seeking original poems and stories from middle and high school youth.

They will select the top two submissions in each age group and in each category (4 winners!) to receive a gift card, goodies, and their stories shared on KCRep's website.

For more information, follow this link

