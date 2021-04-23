Kansas City Ballet Announces Spring 2021 DANCE SPEAKS: NEW VOICES, NEW MOVES

Kansas City Ballet has announced Spring 2021 Dance Speaks: New Voices, New Moves featuring choreographers and cinematographers in a Facebook panel discussion, May 5 at 6:00 p.m., moderated by Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney.

Choreographers:

* Ben Needham-Wood is an Emmy Award-winning choreographer based in San Francisco, CA. His works have been presented nationally by professional companies, TV networks, commercial airlines, film festivals, and galas. In 2018 Ben co-created the dance film, "BaseBallet: Into the Game", which was awarded 4 regional Emmy Awards and recognized by film festivals across the country. Ben's choreographic voice emerged during his celebrated performance career with the Smuin Contemporary and Louisville Ballets. Ben currently serves as the first Artistic Fellow of Amy Seiwert's Imagery. He recently launched a new dance film project, "Movement for Movement", to address social challenges and advocate for mental health services.

* Price Suddarth is an American Choreographer/Dancer currently based out of Seattle, WA. Suddarth began his dance education first with the Central Indiana Dance Ensemble (2005-2007), followed by the School of American Ballet (2007-2009), and finally on scholarship with the Pacific Northwest Ballet School (2009-2010) where, upon graduation, he received a contract with the Pacific Northwest Ballet. In 2018, he was promoted to the rank of Soloist with the company. In 2011, Suddarth was nominated for a Princess Grace Award in dance, and in 2012, he was chosen as one of Dance Magazines Top 25 to Watch. Since joining the company, he has originated leading roles in works by choreographers such as Marco Goecke, Victor Quijada, and Twyla Tharp. Additionally, he has performed featured and leading roles in works by William Forsythe, Crystal Pite, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Alejandro Cerrudo, Justin Peck, Mark Morris, Christopher Wheeldon, and George Balanchine.

* Christopher Costantini a native of Milan, Italy, started his dance training at Princeton Ballet School at the age of 12. After attending summer courses at American Ballet Theatre in New York City, he completed his pre-professional studies at San Francisco Ballet School on full scholarship. Upon graduation, he appeared with the Paris Opera Ballet in Maurice Béjart's Bolero for the company's 2012 North American tour. Mr. Costantini subsequently joined Oregon Ballet Theatre, where he danced for two years under the direction of Christopher Stowell and Kevin Irving. Since joining Kansas City Ballet, Mr. Costantini has had the pleasure of performing the second theme in George Balanchine's The Four Temperaments, The Baron in Val Caniparoli's Lady of the Camellias, Snow King and Marzipan Shepherd in Devon Carney's The Nutcracker, the Fish in Septime Webre's Alice (in wonderland), Demetrius in Bruce Wells' A Midsummer Night's Dream, and the Pas de Deux in Amy Seiwert's Concertino. His repertoire also includes George Balanchine's Square Dance, Prodigal Son, Theme and Variations, Stravinsky Violin Concerto and Who Cares? as well as Val Caniparoli's The Lottery, Edwaard Liang's Wunderland, Adam Hougland's Rite of Spring, Andrew Skeels' Seven Bridges, Yuri Possokhov's Diving into the Lilacs, and Christopher Stowell's Swan Lake.

* Cameron Thomas began his dance training in his hometown of Rochester, NY. In 2013, he began performing regularly with the Rochester City Ballet. In 2015, Cameron received a full scholarship to attend the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School at American Ballet Theatre. He then joined Kansas City Ballet II for the 2016-2017 season and was promoted to the company the following season. Since then, Cameron has performed featured roles in William Forsythe's In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated, Septime Webre's The Wizard of Oz, Val Caniparoli's Lady of the Camellias, and Devon Carney's The Nutcracker and Swan Lake. In addition to being a dancer, Cameron is a pianist and has played for the Kansas City Ballet School and the Worldwide Ballet daily Zoom classes. He is also a co-founder of the performance project Creative Intersections with James Kirby Rogers and created his first work on the Kansas City Ballet in 2021.

* Emily Mistretta began her training at Inland Pacific Ballet Academy in Montclair, CA. In 2005, Emily attended Boston Ballet's Summer Dance Program, where she was asked to join the Boston Ballet School and received a tuition scholarship with generous funding from Jack Rugheimer. In 2006, Emily joined Boston Ballet II, and she was promoted to Corps de Ballet in 2008. Emily was featured in several works throughout her career with Boston Ballet, including; The Sleeping Beauty (Pas de Trois, Little Red, Woodland Glade Fairy), Florence Clercs La Bayadère (Tall Gamzatti's Friend, Small Gamzatti's Friend, Lead D'jambo), Michel Fokine's Les Sylphides (Soloist Sylph), Jerome Robbins' Antique Epigraphs and The Concert, Balanchine's Jewels, Symphony in C (3rd Movement Soloist), Coppélia, Serenade (Russian Girls), The Four Temperaments, Episodes, Theme and Variations, Divertimento No. 15, Symphony in Three Movements, Jorma Elo's Elo Experience and Awake Only, Yuri Yanowsky's Smoke and Mirrors, Jeffrey Cirio's Fremd, JiYí Kylián's Bella Figura, Wings of Wax, Tar and Feathers and Symphony of Psalms, and Alexander Ekman's Cacti.

Cinematographers:

* Chris Burrow is a traveling photographer and videographer based in Kansas City, MO, who specializes in portraits, lifestyle, and social media as well as commercial projects and campaigns.

* Cody Boston is an Emmy award winning videographer, editor and producer based in Kansas City, Missouri. The majority of his work is in public media with Kansas City PBS, Flatland KC and 90.9 The Bridge where he produces short form documentaries on topics such as health, housing, activism, racial justice, climate change, workforce development and local elections. Cody's production company Boston Visuals also specializes in live local music coverage, specifically in its in-studio music series Coop Sessions.

Dance Speaks: New Voices, New Moves is a part of Kansas City Ballet's commitment to engage the community-at-large with a unique educational series. New Moves: the broadcast series choreographers and cinematographers with KCB Artistic Director Devon Carney will provide an in-depth and personal look into the creative process that emerging, cutting edge choreographers employ in creating original contemporary works virtually in various Kansas City community spaces.

Visit www.kcballet.org for more information. High resolution photos season can be found here.