Kansas City Artist Heads To Cannes Festival To Display Glass Work

Sylvester Stallone. Elle Fanning. George Clooney-and Kansas City Artist Hasna Sal! These "stars" will all be in Cannes, France during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival that gets under way in France May 14 continuing through May 25.

So what is a Kansas City artist doing at the famous festival?

Sal was invited to Cannes to display her glass sculpture UTOPIA as part of the 2nd International Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale that runs simultaneously with the noted film festival. Her work was chosen by the prestigious MAMAG Modern Art Museum and PAKS Gallery that puts on the art festival. Thousands of celebrities and artists will have the opportunity to see Sal's work, which was created in her Overland Park home studio.

It took Sal eight months to create the colorful, bowl-shaped piece that is made from European glass.

"This glass sanctuary is made of glass plants and glass animals lamp-worked over weeks to create a little cosmos where harmony and peace exists; where scale and hierarchy have no meaning," said Sal in describing UTOPIA. "It is where nature unravels in bold and flavorful colors, and where the secret of happiness lies in the togetherness of things."

Her inspiration for the piece came from the state of the world today.

"The world is so divided today on almost every subject, leading to chaos and destruction. Fragmentation of society is based on religion, class, sexual orientation and politics," Sal said. "I want to create a world of respect and unity in diversity."

Originally from the small Vypin Island in Kerala, India, Sal began her career as an architect. A proud U.S. citizen, Sal began sculpting glass since 2004 in various shapes, forms and sizes, and nature has provided her with much inspiration with an emphasis on color and light. Sal's pieces are shown in a Johnson County home gallery as well as various art shows and competition throughout the United States and worldwide. Currently, Sal's 26-part installation, SYNERGY, is displayed at Kansas City's TK Architects. Sal has also renovated the home where her gallery is located, reflecting both her art and design talents. (NOTE: A complete bio of Hasna Sal accompanies this release.)

Later this year, Sal will return to New York Fashion Week where her jewelry line will be featured.

For more information about Sal and her work, please visit www.glassconcepts360.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You