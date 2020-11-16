KCRep Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A Christmas Carol is streaming November 23 through December 31.

Celebrate 40 years of holiday magic with KCRep and a new, streaming version of Kansas City's favorite holiday tradition! Our A Christmas Carol digital stream is not a filmed version of our traditional production, but rather a brand-new experience created just for this moment. It's a fireside storytelling version of A Christmas Carol, in which four of your favorite KCRep actors will each bring to life a chapter of the book.

Create a new, at-home Christmas tradition with your family: stream KCRep's A Christmas Carol, November 23 through December 31!

LEARN MORE AND PRE-ORDER HERE!

