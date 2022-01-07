KCRep Announces Cast for World Premiere of MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON

Kansas City Repertory Theatre will continue its 2021-22 season with the WORLD PREMIERE of much- anticipated modern take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous sleuth and sidekick, Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - 2B, written by Kate Hamill, directed by JosÃ© Zayas. Performances run February 1 through February 20, 2022, at Copaken Stage (1 H&R Block Way, Kansas City, MO 64105). Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B is an irreverent, darkly comic, modern take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous sleuth and sidekick - a fast-paced feminist farce, re-examining the classic adventure stories with a fresh lens. Photos, bios and more can be found at https://kcrep.org/press.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Stuart Carden stated, "Kate Hamill is one of the hottest and most theatrically inventive playwrights writing for the American stage and we are so thrilled to commission and premiere her raucous and very funny take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's original stories and iconic characters. Kate penned and developed this new work during the pandemic lockdown and her wonderfully modern take on the Sherlock genre, with women at the center of the action, could not be more fresh and fun."

In this highly theatrical, small-cast escapade, oddball female roommates Sherlock (yes, it's also a girl's name - wait, is it a girl's name? Is it even a name?) Holmes & Dr. Joan Watson join forces to emerge from the pandemic fog as a deeply codependent, quasi-dysfunctional, Odd Couple adventure duo... solving mysteries and kicking butts, until they come face to face with a villain who seems to have all of the answers. Extremely thrilling. Occasionally shocking. Highly amusing. By Jove, we've done it.

For more information about the 2021-2022 season, call Ticketing Services, 816-235-2700, or visit https://kcrep.org/. Single tickets begin at $35.00. For group ticket sales, call 816-235-6122.