KCBALLET@HOME Adds Myles Thatcher's UMBRA on Demand

KCBallet@Home, a compilation of on demand performances, public online dance work outs, classes, podcasts, and more has added Umbra, a ballet which premiered at New Dance Partners in September 20, 2019 at the Carlsen Center at Johnson County Community College. The choreography is by Myles Thatcher, and it was commissioned by Carlsen Center at Johnson County Community College.

Myles Thatcher's Umbra will premiere online and on Facebook on Friday, May 15 at 7:00pm CST here: https://kcballet.org/events/kc-ballet-on-demand-umbra/. Enjoy a pre-performance Footnotes discussion with Devon Carney and Myles Thatcher at 6:30 p.m. as well. Online until Monday, May 18 at 11:59pm CST.

Additional New Virtual Experiences include:

* Dance-A-Story - FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Monday, May 11 at 10:00am CST

NEW! Our 45-minute "virtual" workshops are specifically designed for Pre-K and early elementary age children (ages 2-7) and focus on classic stories and literacy. KC Ballet Teaching Artists bring ballet stories to life through creative movement, music and a ballet show and tell!

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86168804126?pwd=ZTVHT0VFNTM1VDBhQzVyRGpleWpuUT09

Meeting ID: 861 6880 4126

Password: 193365

* Company Class - FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

LIVE Facebook event @kcballet. Taught by Ballet Master Christopher Ruud and accompanied by Music Director Ramona Pansegrau on piano.

Tuesday, May 12 from 2:00 to 3:30pm CST

Please visit KCBallet@Home for further information.

Photo Credit: Mike Strong





