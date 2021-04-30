KC SuperStar High School Singing Competition Selects 22 Local Semi Finalists; Semi Performance In June

Twenty-two of the finest high school singers* from the across the metro have been selected as semifinalists for KC SuperStar 2021! These singers were selected during virtual auditions held in early April. (NOTE: A complete list of the semifinalists appears at the end of this release.)

This is the 12th annual KC SuperStar, Kansas City's high school singing competition ala "American Idol/The Voice". KC SuperStar is produced by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (The J).

"Even though we had to hold our auditions in the virtual space, we were so pleased with the talent," said Felice Azorsky, who oversees KC SuperStar for The J.

Now that these singers have been chosen, they are working with professional coaches to get ready for the Semifinals that will be held Wednesday evening, June 23 7 p.m. The public is invited to watch this night of virtual performances and participate in voting to select the top 10 singers who will move on to the final event. The public will be able to cast votes for their favorite singers (once a day) beginning June 12 through June 20 at www.kcsuperstar.org. A panel of music industry professionals will also weigh in on the selection of 10 finalists to continue in the singing competition.

The final event will take place Sunday evening, Aug. 22, with more exciting details to come.

KC SuperStar 2021 awards over $21,000 in scholarships to the top 10 singers. The singer chosen as the KC SuperStar receives a $10,000 scholarship.

KC SuperStar is The J's annual fundraiser. Proceeds from KC SuperStar help provide transportation, meals, education, camp, wellness programs and the arts to so many deserving children, families, individuals and senior adults. In its nine years, the event has raised thousands of dollars in scholarships for individuals and families. A portion of funds raised goes to The Reat Griffin Underwood Rising Stars Fund supporting performing arts education and training programs for youth ages 14-21.

KC SuperStar 2021 Chairs are Sarah and Peter Beren, longtime J members and dedicated community volunteers.

The ultimate winner of KC SuperStar will receive the $10,000 scholarship. Other singers will be awarded scholarships for second place - $5,000; Third Place-$2,500; and Fourth Place-$1,000; all other finalists receive financial scholarships.

For more information about KC SuperStar, please visit www.kcsuperstar.org; please check out the Facebook page as well at https://www.facebook.com/groups/kcsuperstar/.