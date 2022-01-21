KC Melting Pot Presents BARBECUE by Robert O'Hara

It's an intervention disguised as a family barbecue and you're invited to get a front row seat. Starting February 10, Kansas City Melting Pot Theatre will present the award-winning Barbecue by Robert O'Hara.



The comedy follows the O'Malley family as they gather at a park to talk with their sister, Barbara. Barbara's spiral of drugs and recklessness have forced her siblings to stage an open-air intervention, but not everything is as it seems. This dynamic cast will take the audience on an adventure as they give both a white family's perspective and a Black family's perspective of the same events. The intervention becomes raucous and unpredictable as familial stereotypes collide with hard realities, and racial politics slam up against the stories we tell-and maybe even believe-about who we were and who we've become.



Robert O'Hara won an NAACP award for Best Playwright and was nominated for a Tony award for his work on Broadway's Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris.



KCMPT is the first theater to present Barbecue in the Kansas City metropolitan area. The play will star a brilliant local cast, including Brittany Evans, Casey Jane ("The Taming of the Shrew"), Dennis Jackson ("Two Trains Running"), Jabrelle Herbin ("Baybra's Tulips"), Jackie Price ("Pipeline"), Jessica Whitfield ("Striking Beauty"), John Van Winkle ("On Shoulders Now"), Markeyta Young ("Baybra's Tulips"), Briana Van Deusen ("The Taming of the Shrew"), and Wendy Thompson ("The Mystery Train").