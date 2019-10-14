KC Celebrates Broadway With Betsy Wolfe

Music Theatre Kansas City (MTKC) presents a concert celebration of Broadway in Kansas City, featuring special guest artist Betsy Wolfe on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at 8:00pm.

The concert will be presented in the B&B Live Theatre inside the B&B Shawnee Movie Theatre Complex at 16301 Midland Drive (I-435 and Midland Drive) in Shawnee, Kansas. Tickets are available at MTKC.org.

Betsy Wolfe most recently replaced Sara Bareilles in the title role of Jenna in the Tony Award winning musical Waitress on Broadway. Previously, she has been featured in the Broadway productions ofBullets over Broadway, Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, 25thAnnual Putnam County Spelling Bee, 110 in the Shade, andEveryday Rapture . She also starred in the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Yearsand the City Center Encores production of Merrily We Roll Alongwith Lin-Manuel Miranda. She has appeared with the Metropolitan Opera, New York Pops and in her own sell-out cabaret show All Bets Are Off. A graduate of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music, Ms. Wolfe is emerging as a consummate leading lady on the New York scene. As an educator, she started a specialized training program called BroadwayEvolvedand is bringing that program to Kansas City, hosted by MTKC, in October as well.

For more information, please visit www.mtkc.org





