KC Ballet Launches On Demand Experiences And More

Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney today announced the launch of KCBallet@Home, a compilation of on demand performances, public online dance work outs, classes, podcasts, and more. Details can be found at KCBallet@Home.

"On behalf of everyone at KCB - dancers, musicians, staff and faculty - we truly appreciate your investment in Kansas City Ballet and our arts and culture community," stated Carney.

"We wish you all good health and the stamina to weather this storm. And, as soon as we are able, we will be back to performing, teaching and sharing this art we hold so dear. In the meantime, we have launched KCBallet@Home to share special moments from past performances and other exclusive content via our social media pages because we know that dance has the power to transport us, if only for a moment, to a place of peace and joy."

The current list can be found at KCBallet@Home and will be updated regularly.

* KCBallet On Demand: Enjoy select Kansas City Ballet performances from past seasons for limited video performance runs. Matthew Neenan's The Uneven will premiere online and on Facebook on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. here: www.kcballet.org/repertory/the-uneven/. Enjoy a pre-performance Footnotes discussion with Devon Carney and Matthew Neenan at 6:30 p.m. as well.

* Company Class with Devon Carney: On Tuesday, April 21 from 2:00 to 3:45 p.m., a LIVE FREE Facebook video (@kcballet) of a Company Class with Devon Carney and accompanied by Ramona Pansegrau on the piano. KC Ballet Dancers will be joining the livestream from their homes.

* The Official KC Ballet Workout: Get ready to sweat with Ballet Master Kristi Capps as you spell out KC Ballet with your entire body!

* Video of the Week: Excerpts from Stanton Welch's Play. Look for more videos posted on social media every Monday.

* Music Moves: Listen to this series of podcasts from Kansas City Ballet Musical Director Ramona Pansegrau who takes us through her favorite ballets. Over the next several weeks, topics will explore Russian, Danish, and English ballet music as well as in-depth examination of specific works and how they are used for dance.

* Kansas City Ballet School Studio Classes: Free to the public for the month of April and discounted in May, these online studio classes include ballet, jazz and Pilates and are being offered as a thank you to our clients. Details on the schedule can be found at https://kcballet.org/adult-dance-fitness/schedule/.

* #TakeoverTuesdays: Follow our Instagram account @kc.ballet and make sure to check our Instagram Stories! Kansas City Ballet Dancers will be taking over our account on Tuesdays and sharing their day with our followers.

* PBS's Me, Dorothy...and This Road to Oz, a KCPT documentary on the making of Kansas City Ballet's The Wizard of Oz. An unprecedented immersive trip down the yellow brick road as Kansas City Ballet cast and crew prepared for the 2018 world premiere. On PBS online at Me, Dorothy...and This Road to Oz or Flatland KC Me, Dorothy...and This Road to Oz.

*Online Dance-A-Story Workshop: A Kansas City Ballet Community Engagement and Education Teaching Artist will lead an online 45-minute Dance-A-Story workshop, designed for children ages 2-6, focusing on a well-known classic story ballet and literacy. On Monday, April 27 the story will come to life through creative movement, music and a fun, show and tell here: www.kcballet.org/for-community/dance-workshops/.

Visit www.kcballet.org for more information about Kansas City Ballet and www.kauffmancenter.org for a downloadable media kit about the Kauffman Center. High res photos, video and more can be found at www.kcballet.org/media-center/.

Social Media

Kansas City Ballet is on social media! Follow the official account on Instagram @kc.ballet for exclusive photography and video as well as Instagram Takeovers by our dancers every Tuesday for #TakeoverTuesday. Like Kansas City Ballet on Facebook @kcballet to receive daily updates and insider information and follow @kcballet on Twitter. Use the main hashtag #KCBallet, as well as #KCBStrong and #KCBatHome for dance info during social distancing. Watch more behind the scenes videos on YouTube at Kansas City Ballet.

About Kansas City Ballet

MISSION: To Inspire and Engage Through the Beauty, Power & Passion of Dance

VISION: Outstanding Dance Experiences Accessible to All

Founded in 1957, Kansas City Ballet is a 30-member professional ballet company under the leadership of Artistic Director Devon Carney and Executive Director Jeffrey J. Bentley. The company's mission is to establish Kansas City Ballet as an indispensable asset in its community through exceptional performances, excellence in dance training and quality community education programs for all ages.

Kansas City Ballet is home to Kansas City Ballet School with an enrollment of 2000+ children and adults offering professional training for the career-minded student as well as for those simply seeking a healthy lifestyle.

Through the professional company, Second Company (KCB II & Trainees), and community engagement programs for all ages, we seek to nurture and develop our artists, audiences and students in the values inherent in the creativity, diversity and joy of dance.

Our home, the Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity, in conjunction with our Resident Company status at the world-class Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, truly has positioned Kansas City as a destination for dance.

Visit www.kcballet.org/media-center/ for more info.

###

Please direct all media inquiries to: Ellen McDonald at 816.213.4355 or publicity@kcballet.org.





