JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Cast Set for Kansas City Repertory Theatre

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Kansas City Repertory Theatre has announced the cast of “John Proctor is the Villain,” the play that took Broadway by storm in 2025. KCRep is among the first regional theatres in the country to produce this new work, playing Oct. 6 – 25, 2026 at Copaken Stage. Written by Kimberly Belflower and directed by Laura Alcalá Baker, who returns after directing the production of 'One of the Good Ones' at Copaken Stage in February of 2026.

Set in a one-stoplight town, “John Proctor is the Villain” follows five young women fueled by pop music, optimism and fury as they find their voices and shed light on some of the darkest secrets in their community. Sharp, witty and thought-provoking, this bold new play challenges what audiences think they know about truth, morality and the consequences of their choices — inviting them to question who the real villains are.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Stuart Carden stated, “Kimberly Belflower's 'John Proctor is the Villain' is a smart, bracingly contemporary play that asks big questions about power, identity, and the stories we inherit—and I'm thrilled that Laura Alcalá Baker is bringing it to life at KCRep. After the extraordinary success of 'One of the Good Ones,' Laura returns with the same fearless curiosity and deep humanity that made that production such a hit, and I can't wait for audiences to experience what she does with this remarkable new play.”

About the Cast

Elaine Elizabeth (Bailey Gallagher) returns to KCRep, having recently written and starred in Robin Hood at The Arts Asylum.

Lilly Gerend (Ivy) makes her KCRep debut, having recently appeared in Ohio University's productions of Romeo and Juliet and Carousel.

Shane Kenyon (Mr. Carter Smith) makes his KCRep debut, having appeared regionally at Steppenwolf Theatre, Court Theatre and Chicago's Goodman Theatre.

Amari Lewis (Nell) returns to KCRep, having previously appeared in The Wizard of Oz and The Color Purple with the company.

Sam Moore (Lee) makes his KCRep debut, having recently appeared in Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

Avery Moss (Raelynn Nix) makes her KCRep debut, having recently appeared in Legally Blonde The Musical (Elle Woods) at UC Berkeley's Barestage.

Mizha Lee Overn (Shelby Holcomb) makes their KCRep debut, having recently appeared in Octet and Top Girls at Chicago's Raven Theatre.

Jo Pellow (Beth) returns to KCRep, having previously appeared in A Christmas Carol and Last Days of Summer with the company.

Sheridan (Mason) returns to KCRep, having previously appeared in The Color Purple and A Christmas Carol with the company.

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