Cast Set For THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Phoenix Arts

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The cast has been set for Phoenix Arts' production of the beloved contemporary musical by Jason Robert Brown, which will be staged this fall at the Arts Asylum in Kansas City's Brookside neighborhood.

This intimate and emotionally powerful production follows the five-year relationship between Cathy and Jamie, told through an inventive dual timeline—her story moving backward from heartbreak to first love, and his moving forward from infatuation to separation. Through a stunning score that blends humor, vulnerability, and raw honesty, the musical explores the complexities of love, ambition, and the passage of time.

Phoenix Arts is happy to announce that Emma Whitney will play Cathy Hiatt, and Carson Tate will take on the role of Jamie Wellerstein. Previously announced production members include Ryan Fortney (director, scenic design), Bailey Rose (creative direction, costumes, hair/makeup), Ruthie Wu (music director), and Lacey Pacheco (lighting and stage management). This production has been developed in conjunction with Korey Childs and Courtney Perry of The Arts Asylum and is produced by Scott Crause and David Emerick.

This staging explores the deeply personal nature of relationships in a modern world, illuminating both the universal and uniquely individual experiences of connection and loss. Rather than a reimagining, it offers a heartfelt and immediate interpretation of The Last Five Years, inviting audiences to reflect on their own journeys of love and change.

Phoenix was founded in 2025 by Scott Crause, David Emmerick, Ryan Fortney, and Bailey Rose. Phoenix is dedicated to providing transformative theatrical experiences that reignite the community's passion for classic plays. Their mission is to focus on the text while modernizing the themes, allowing contemporary audiences a fresh entry into these timeless works. Phoenix aims to create an inclusive space where classic theatre can be celebrated and reinterpreted by engaging local talent and fostering a creative dialogue.

Performances of The Last Five Years will run October 16th through the 24th at the Arts Asylum, inviting audiences to experience this poignant and innovative musical in an intimate setting.

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