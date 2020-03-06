Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT Comes To KC In April

Padgett Productions presents the Kansas City Premiere of Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT for a limited engagement, April 3-26, 2020 at The Living Room Theatre, located at 1818 McGee St, in the vibrant Crossroads Arts District of Kansas City, MO.



The Grammy Award and two-time Tony Award-winning hit musical Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT, based on the multi-platinum album, boldly takes the American musical where it's never gone before. This high-octane show includes every song from Green Day's album, American Idiot, as well as several songs from its follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown.

To add to the excitement, this is an immersive experience, where this high energy show will be happening all around you, so seating will be limited to guarantee that everyone is up close and personal to the action! Performances are expected to sell out.

Produced by Nick Padgett, the production is Directed by Kurt Phelan (Cast Member from the Original Australian Production & Tour of AMERICAN IDIOT) and Nick Padgett, with Choreography by Kurt Phelan and featuring an Ensemble Cast that includes Kristen Altoro, Chelsea Anglemyer, Steven Ansel, Ben Byard, Brooke Ariel Calderone, Dennis Crowl, Tessa Hake, Nicole Hall, Jefferson Harwood, Timothy Michael Houston, Jordan Lankhorst, Logan Mathes, Isaac Peña, Erica Punch, Jeremy Ragland, T.J. Warren and Emily Wirkus.

The Production Team includes Music Direction by Ben Byard, Lighting & Projection Design by Kris Kirkwood, Sound Design by Mark Johnson, Costume Design by Francie Kapono-Kuzila, Stage Management by Sonia Jacobson and Company Management by Jill Smith.

In addition to many of the cast members playing instruments throughout the show, the band includes Ben Byard on Guitar 1 & Keyboard, Tim Braselton on Keyboard & Cello, Nick Panda on Drums, Mark Johnson on Bass and Christina Jennings Dyer on Violin.

Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT performs April 3-26, 2020 with Tickets available online at www.AmericanIdiotLive.com









