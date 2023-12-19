Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Kansas City Next Month

The musical will take the Kauffman Center stage January 23–28, 2024.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Review: TINA at Kansas City Music Hall Photo 1 Review: TINA at Kansas City Music Hall
American Theatre Guild Begins December Fundraising To Bring Broadway Experiences To Over 1 Photo 2 American Theatre Guild Begins December Fundraising To Bring Broadway Experiences To Over 13,000 Youth
BWW Q&A: Jennifer Hemphill of A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL at The Conservatory for the Pe Photo 3 BWW Q&A: Jennifer Hemphill of A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL at The Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens College
BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; DREAMGIRLS, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, & More Lead! Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; DREAMGIRLS, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, & More Lead!

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Kansas City Next Month

 PNC Broadway in Kansas City will present the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, as part of the 23–24 PNC BROADWAY IN KANSAS CITY season. The musical will take the Kauffman Center stage January 23–28, 2024.

Tickets to  GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY are available at BroadwayInKC.com and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 25, 2024 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 26, 2024 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 27, 2024 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 28, 2024 1:00 & 6:30 p.m.

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”  

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians. 

The GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY acting company includes Alan Ariano (Dr. Walker), David Benoit (Mr. Burke), Ben Biggers (Gene Laine), Paul Blankenship (Offstage Cover), Jennifer Blood (Elizabeth Laine), Ashley D. Brooks (Ensemble), Justin Michael Duval (Ensemble), Rayla Garske (Swing), Matt Manuel (Joe Scott), Kelly McCormick (Ensemble), Sharaé Moultrie (Marianne Laine), Hosea Mundi (Ensemble) Warren Nolan Jr. (Swing), Ali Regan (Swing), Jay Russell (Mr. Perry), John Schiappa (Nick Laine), Chiara Trentalange (Kate Draper), Danny Vaccaro (Swing), Jill Van Velzer (Mrs. Burke), Jeremy Webb (Reverend Marlowe), Aidan Wharton (Elias Burke) and Carla Woods (Mrs. Neilsen). Casting subject to change.   

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; associate direction by Barbara Rubin; and music direction by Wiley Deweese. GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is produced by Runaway Entertainment

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY’s Original Broadway Cast Album was a 2022 GRAMMY Award® nominee for “Best Musical Theater Album.” 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Kansas City Awards; DREAMGIRLS, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, & Mo Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Kansas City Awards; DREAMGIRLS, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Theatre In The Park INDOOR to Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL For The Holidays Photo
Theatre In The Park INDOOR to Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL For The Holidays

The Whos return to Theatre in the Park INDOOR this holiday season with 'Seussical The Musical'! Join Dr. Seuss' beloved characters for a family-friendly show from Dec. 8-23 in Overland Park, Kansas.

3
BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; DREAMGIRLS, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, & More Lead! Photo
BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; DREAMGIRLS, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Broadway Veteran Baayork Lee To Direct WEST SIDE STORY At Starlight In 2024 Photo
Broadway Veteran Baayork Lee To Direct WEST SIDE STORY At Starlight In 2024

Starlight is pleased to announce that renowned director, choreographer, and Tony Award recipient Baayork Lee will return to Kansas City's historic stage to direct the classic Broadway musical West Side Story, playing August 20-25, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Kansas City Next MonthGIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Kansas City Next Month
Theatre In The Park INDOOR to Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL For The HolidaysTheatre In The Park INDOOR to Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL For The Holidays
Broadway Veteran Baayork Lee To Direct WEST SIDE STORY At Starlight In 2024Broadway Veteran Baayork Lee To Direct WEST SIDE STORY At Starlight In 2024
Photos: First Look at IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Music Theater HeritagePhotos: First Look at IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Music Theater Heritage

Videos

On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of APPROPRIATE Video
On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of APPROPRIATE
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette Video
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
'Women of Note in Words and Song' in Kansas City 'Women of Note in Words and Song'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (1/13-1/13)Tracker
Dead Man's Cell Phone in Kansas City Dead Man's Cell Phone
Theatre Lawrence (1/19-1/28)
JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE in Kansas City JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE
The Warwick Theater (2/23-3/10)
'Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland' in Kansas City 'Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (4/11-4/11)
The Doo Wop Project in Kansas City The Doo Wop Project
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/01-3/01)
Moulin Rouge! in Kansas City Moulin Rouge!
Kansas City Music Hall (7/23-8/04)
'Little Women the Musical' in Kansas City 'Little Women the Musical'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (2/10-2/10)
Glitter and Be Gala in Kansas City Glitter and Be Gala
Lawrence Opera Theatre (3/02-3/02)
Girl From the North Country in Kansas City Girl From the North Country
Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts [Muriel Kauffman Theatre] (1/23-1/28)
'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' in Kansas City 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (4/28-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You