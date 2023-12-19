GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Kansas City Next Month

PNC Broadway in Kansas City will present the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, as part of the 23–24 PNC BROADWAY IN KANSAS CITY season. The musical will take the Kauffman Center stage January 23–28, 2024.

Tickets to GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY are available at BroadwayInKC.com and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 25, 2024 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 26, 2024 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 27, 2024 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 28, 2024 1:00 & 6:30 p.m.

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

The GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY acting company includes Alan Ariano (Dr. Walker), David Benoit (Mr. Burke), Ben Biggers (Gene Laine), Paul Blankenship (Offstage Cover), Jennifer Blood (Elizabeth Laine), Ashley D. Brooks (Ensemble), Justin Michael Duval (Ensemble), Rayla Garske (Swing), Matt Manuel (Joe Scott), Kelly McCormick (Ensemble), Sharaé Moultrie (Marianne Laine), Hosea Mundi (Ensemble) Warren Nolan Jr. (Swing), Ali Regan (Swing), Jay Russell (Mr. Perry), John Schiappa (Nick Laine), Chiara Trentalange (Kate Draper), Danny Vaccaro (Swing), Jill Van Velzer (Mrs. Burke), Jeremy Webb (Reverend Marlowe), Aidan Wharton (Elias Burke) and Carla Woods (Mrs. Neilsen). Casting subject to change.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; associate direction by Barbara Rubin; and music direction by Wiley Deweese. GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is produced by Runaway Entertainment.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY’s Original Broadway Cast Album was a 2022 GRAMMY Award® nominee for “Best Musical Theater Album.”