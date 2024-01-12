Future Stages Festival Returns To Kauffman Center June 9

The Kauffman Center's annual free, community event will take place on June 9, 2024.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Future Stages Festival Returns To Kauffman Center June 9

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced that the 11th annual Future Stages Festival will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

This free community event showcases Kansas City's diversity in the performing arts and features hundreds of young artists in an array of performances that the whole family can enjoy. As an extension of the Kauffman Center's community engagement programs, the festival gives youth and local arts organizations the opportunity to perform on world-class stages and to celebrate the arts.

The previous ten Future Stages Festival events (virtual in 2020 and 2021) featured approximately 6,800 young people from more than 100 community arts organizations. 

Future Stages Festival aims to continue the tradition by highlighting hundreds of youth performers and providing engaging arts activities for all festival guests. Young artists will be featured on stages in Helzberg Hall and Muriel Kauffman Theatre as well as on the Saint Luke's Outdoor Stage. Additional festival activities take place throughout Brandmeyer Great Hall, on the south lawn and in the PNC PlaySpace located in the PNC Grow Up Great Gallery area.

View images from the 2023 Future Stages Festival. 

CALL FOR YOUTH PERFORMER APPLICATIONS

Applications are now open for young performers and local youth arts groups to be a part of Future Stages Festival. Community arts organizations and school programs are encouraged to apply. Performance groups should primarily consist of youth performers between the ages of five and 18. Large groups and small acts will be accepted.  

The deadline for performer applications is Friday, March 1, 2024. 

kauffmancenter.org/futurestages

The Kauffman Center Open Doors program connects young people to the arts through three major components: 

  • The Open Doors Spotlight on Youth initiative offers year-round programs and engagement opportunities that connect young people with the Kauffman Center.

  • The Open Doors Community Tickets program offers free and reduced-price performance tickets to underserved audiences through local social service agencies and schools.

  • The Open Doors Transportation Fund helps schools offer high quality performing arts experiences to students by eliminating or defraying the costs of bus transportation.

More information about the Open Doors community engagement programs is available at: kauffmancenter.org/open-doors. 

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts - a major not-for-profit center for music, opera, theater and dance designed by Moshe Safdie - opened in 2011. Honored as one of the World's 15 Most Beautiful Concert Halls, the Kauffman Center serves as a cultural cornerstone for Kansas City and the region delivering extraordinary and diverse arts experiences.

Through education outreach programs and community engagement, the Kauffman Center nurtures a love of the arts for present and future generations. For more information, visit kauffmancenter.org.




Recommended For You