Friends of Chamber Music to Bring Gabriela Montero to the Folly Theater

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Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City (FCMKC) will celebrate the season with three October concerts. Now in its 51st season, Landscapes, FCMKC will present thoughtfully curated programs that explore the many dimensions of chamber music. Artistic Co-directors Dmitri Atapine and Hyeyeon Park have selected an October lineup that offers something distinctive at each performance—from the extraordinary blend of VOCES8 to the expressive depth of the Modigliani Quartet and the remarkable artistry and improvisational spirit of pianist Gabriela Montero. There is also a special partnership with the TeenTix program cultivating the next generation of chamber music concertgoers.

'October really shows the range of what the Friends can be: the extraordinary intimacy of eight voices, the depth and color of a great string quartet, and the imagination and spontaneity of Gabriela Montero at the piano,' Atapine said. 'These are three completely different evenings, but each has that sense of discovery that makes live music so powerful.'

VOCES8: TOWARDS PARADISE

VOCES8 will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, Kansas.

The acclaimed British vocal ensemble brings its extraordinary blend and expressive clarity to a reflective musical journey through longing, faith, consolation, and peace. The program offers audiences an opportunity to experience the remarkable power of the human voice in an intimate and deeply moving setting.

Members of VOCES8 are Savannah Porter, soprano; Virginia Taylor Grabovsky, soprano; Katie Jeffries-Harris, alto; Barnaby Smith, alto and artistic director; Blake Morgan, tenor; Euan Williamson, tenor; Christopher Moore, baritone; and Dominic Carver, bass.

'VOCES8 reminds us that the human voice may be the most immediate instrument of all,' Park said. 'Eight individual voices become one, and still, you can hear the humanity of every singer. Towards Paradise is a program of tremendous beauty, but also of reflection, longing and hope.'

MODIGLIANI QUARTET

At 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, FCMKC presents the Modigliani Quartet at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 11 E. 40th St., Kansas City, Missouri.

The acclaimed French quartet brings together works that offer striking contrasts in style, color, and emotion. The program pairs Mařatka's portrait-inspired Amedea with Debussy's groundbreaking String Quartet and Schumann's deeply expressive musical language.

The Modigliani Quartet includes Amaury Coeytaux, violin; Loïc Rio, violin; Laurent Marfaing, viola; and François Kieffer, cello.

Dr. Paul Laird, Professor Emeritus of Musicology at the University of Kansas, will present a pre-concert talk exploring the repertoire being performed that evening.

'This program takes us through three completely different musical landscapes: Mařatka's vivid portraiture, the revolutionary impressionistic colors of Debussy, and the emotional world of Schumann,' Atapine said. 'The Modigliani Quartet has the command mastery of these very different palettes to make each of these worlds feel deeply alive.'

ART OF THE PIANO: GABRIELA MONTERO

A Spanish flavor fills FCMKC's 7 p.m. concert Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the historic Folly Theater, 300 W. 12th St., Kansas City, Missouri, with Gabriela Montero.

Venezuelan-born pianist Gabriela Montero is internationally celebrated for performances that combine extraordinary musicianship with a rare spontaneity and creative freedom. For this Kansas City appearance, Montero explores the many musical voices of Spain, from Soler and Scarlatti to Albéniz and Mompou, alongside Spanish-inspired works by Chopin and Liszt.

'Gabriela Montero is one of the most imaginative artists of our time, and we love the journey she has created through the music and spirit of Spain,' Park said. 'From Soler and Scarlatti to Albéniz and Mompou, and to the music of Chopin and Liszt, this is a program that reveals the landscapes of Spain through many different musical voices, colors, and imaginations.'

And the evening offers more than a concert. With Halloween around the corner, FCMKC and TeenTix have teamed up to create a special experience for Kansas City-area teens at one of the city's most historic venues.

TeenTix is a Kansas City initiative that gives young people ages 13 to 19 affordable access to local arts, theater, music, and cultural events. Together, FCMKC and TeenTix are creating an evening that invites teens to explore the history of the Folly, enjoy some Halloween fun and experience live chamber music.

Beginning at 5 p.m., TeenTix ticket holders are invited to a spooky behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Folly, complete with chilling stories of a manager who never left, a seamstress still mending her historic garb and a woman eternally late for her curtain call.

Following the tour, teens will enjoy a pizza party in the theater's lounge before attending the Montero concert—an opportunity to discover the energy, artistry and connection of a live chamber music performance.

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