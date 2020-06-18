Epic Dinosaur Exhibit Set To Open For Great Summer Escape

Today, Union Station officials announced the July 3rd opening of their next, much-anticipated exhibition, Dinosaur Road Trip, which will fill their expansive Bank of America Gallery and delight visitors of every age.

Guests are encouraged to "pack your cameras and even an old-school fold-up map" to take this epic, "Highway of Fun," road trip across North America.The route - in large part along historic Route 66 -- includes sightseeing stops at famous roadside attractions and hidden gems. Of course, as the name implies, you will also come face-to-face with dozens of the most notable North American dinosaurs along the way.



"Have you ever seen the largest ball of twine next to a Stegosaurus? Or how about the world's largest baseball bat next to a ferocious T-Rex," George Guastello, president and CEO, Union Station Kansas City, asks. "Well, guess what? Now you can! We've taken the love of dinosaurs and the nostalgia and fascination with road trips and combined them for an experience that's a little science and a whole lot of fun. We know families are looking for ways to get out of the house, possibly even looking to hit the road themselves and this exhibit allows them to have that epic road trip experience without having to drive across the country. This is flat out fun and presented in a way only Union Station can."

Guests will encounter 26 life-size animatronic dinosaurs and stops in 18 different states with 15 roadside attractions including the world's largest cowboy boots to the Jolly Green Giant himself. Each stop is sure to surprise and delight. And guests are encouraged to make full use of their cameras, as every turn will reveal another fantastic selfie opportunity.

How about a quick pic at Graceland next to a life-size Elvis and a prehistoric Triceratops? Or a family pic on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art? Of course, you'll have to share your frame with Rocky and a pair of Dracorex. The full dino line-up includes all-time favorites including T-Rex, Allosaurus, Triceratops, Utahraptor, Supersaurus and more. These fully animatronic dinosaurs will guide you along this immersive, coast-to-coast, walk-thru adventure.



"If you loved Dinosaurs Revealed two years ago (attended by more than 150,000) you will absolutely love Dinosaur Road Trip," Jerry Baber, executive vice president and COO, Union Station Kansas City, said. "We've combined the universal fascination around dinosaurs with the spirit of adventure Route 66 stirs. There's really something for everyone and we've set ticket prices to reflect that. To kick off the summer and welcome people back to Union Station, all exhibition tickets are only $10*. Additionally, for the safety and satisfaction of our guests, all tickets are timed with a limited capacity per hour. No long lines nor big crowds. The exhibit is laid out to operate with safe social distancing in mind."

Finally, Union Station officials are quick to acknowledge the unique circumstances we all live in.

"It's simply not business as usual," Guastello, said. "We've worked hard to think outside the box when it comes to content delivery and providing safe, confident experiences. And we've heard from our Members and public alike that an award-winning destination like Union Station is more profoundly appreciated than ever. Touring exhibitions represent a critical revenue stream and keep us economically viable, serving the entire region. Now more than ever, we need the community to support us. A fun, affordable escape like Dinosaur Road Trip is a winning combination and we're looking forward to welcoming Kansas City back to our historic home . . . this time under the watchful eye of dozens of enormous, life-like dinosaurs!"

Tickets are now on sale with complete details at unionstation.org

