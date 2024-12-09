Don Richard To Return As Scrooge In A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Arrow Rock Lyceum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The charming, historic village of Arrow Rock, Missouri, becomes even more enchanting when four ghosts arrive to help Ebenezer Scrooge find his Christmas spirit. The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre will present A Christmas Carol Dec. 13-22. This season marks the 10th year of the production in Arrow Rock, and this year's show promises to be the most magical yet, with special surprises just for the anniversary! The vibrant adaptation tells the familiar story of a bad-tempered miser given one last chance at redemption. His heartwarming journey through past, present, and future is filled with dazzling scenery, gorgeous costumes, and beautiful holiday music that is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit. Join others who make this annual production part of their holiday tradition!

Don Richard is back for a sixth turn as Ebenezer Scrooge. He has performed in more than twenty Lyceum shows over the years, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, Les Miserables, Will Rogers Follies, and Oliver! His long, impressive list of credits includes work on Broadway in Jane Eyre, Urinetown, and Sideshow (revival), and national tours of Wicked and Sunset Boulevard.

The actors playing the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future are all Lyceum veterans. Margaret Dudasik (Christmas Past) appeared in last year's Lyceum production of Bright Star. She was in the national touring cast of Roundabout Theatre Company's Cabaret and appeared Off Broadway in A Child's Christmas in Wales. She is an accomplished Irish fiddle and tin whistle player and has represented the United States in the Fleadh Cheoil World Championships seven times. Eliza Brielle reprises her role as the jovial Ghost of Christmas Present. Raised in a show business family in New York City, Eliza is a lifelong performer. Her theatrical credits include the titular role in Aida, Asaka in Once on this Island, and various principal roles on the Disney Cruise Line. She also appeared in the 2022 Lyceum production of Elvis the Musical. Like the other ghosts, Paula Danner plays multiple roles, including Christmas Future. Versatility is nothing new for Paula, who is also the Dance Captain for this production and The Lyceum's Company Manager. Paula has performed with the national companies of Annie and CATS, and opened for Carlene Carter with country music trio Three of Hearts.

Robert Elliott is back for his eighth year as the ghost of Jacob Marley and Old Joe. Elliott, a longtime member of Actor's Equity, previously performed in Lyceum productions of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner and The Caine Mutiny Court Martial, and in regional productions from coast to coast.

The cast also features the return of many other Christmas Carol favorites who were eager to take part in this 10th anniversary season. They include Daniel Harray as Bob Cratchit, Manon Halliburton as Mrs. Cratchit, Hayden Stanes as Scrooge's nephew Fred, Bailey J. Reeves as Anne, Alan Knoll as Mr. Fezziwig/Topper/Carol Singer/Business Man (and the production's Assistant Director), and Charlie Logan as Tiny Tim. Other returning cast members include Richard E. Harris, Timothy Morton, Brennan Cox, Jack Kalan, Ken Martinez, Kaelyn Cox, Shaylyn Johansen, Finnley Cox, Grace Fitzgerald, Kyle Wimmer, Aiden Ashley, and Roz Spear.

Becky Barta makes her Lyceum debut as Mrs. Dilber/Mrs. Fezziwig. Her NY credits include Broadway's Les Miserables, Off-Broadway's Frankenstein, Always, Patsy Cline, Meet Me in St Louis, Forbidden Broadway, and Sessions. Hannah Browning appears as Belle in her first appearance in The Lyceum's Christmas Carol, and was seen earlier this season in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Frederick Webb (Poulterer/Dick Wilkins) and Zelda Carmen (Carol Singer/Debtor's Wife) are additional Lyceum veterans making their Christmas Carol debuts.

After two decades as the Arrow Rock Lyceum's Theatre's producing artistic director, Quin Gresham recently departed to become artistic director of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Quin adapted A Christmas Carol for the Lyceum stage and returns to Arrow Rock to direct the 10th anniversary production. He directed Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at The Lyceum earlier this year, and in previous seasons has directed Bright Star, Shrek, Elvis the Musical, Murder on the Orient Express, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Hound of the Baskervilles, Stand By Your Man: The Tammy Wynette Story, Around the World in 80 Days, Cotton Patch Gospel, and many other productions. He is the recipient of the Missouri Arts Award for Leadership in the Arts.

Magic Consultant John Kinney will be providing magical surprises for the show's 10th anniversary. He is a seasoned magician with more than 20 years of experience. Kinney previously appeared as an actor on the Lyceum stage and regularly performs magic in central Florida at Teatro Martini and other venues. The illusion design for the production is sponsored by Rob and Lisa Lamm.

The production team also includes Choreographer Kristen Nordstrom, Musical Director Patrick Blindauer, Scenic Designer Ryan J. Zirngibl, Costume Designer Garth Dunbar, Original Lighting Designer Randy Winder, Lighting Designer Christopher Brusberg, Sound Designer Jon Robertson, Production Stage Manager Tony Dearing, and Assistant Stage Manager Emilee Buchheit.

This production is rated G and is appropriate for audience members aged 4 and older. Single tickets for A Christmas Carol are $52 for adults, with senior, student/child, and public safety discounts available. Show dates are December 13-22. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and matinees begin at 2 p.m.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), professional theater located in the historic 19th-century village of Arrow Rock, Missouri. The Lyceum has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades, producing musicals, dramas, and comedies. Each year, this 416-seat theater attracts professional actors, designers, stage managers, directors, and technicians who take residence in Arrow Rock to bring patrons Broadway-caliber productions.

The Lyceum Theatre is affiliated with Actors' Equity Association, the Union for Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, and the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers. The lighting designer is affiliated with United Scenic Artists

