Dixie Longate Returns With Brand-New Stand-Up Show at the Cohen Community Stage House

Performances run February 3-4.

Jan. 13, 2023  
Starlight Indoors fan favorite Dixie Longate returns to the Cohen Community Stage House February 3-4 only for her first ever stand-up show, Cherry Bombs and Bottle Rockets. Dixie previously visited Kansas City and Starlight Indoors with Dixie's Tupperware Party (2016, 2020) and Dixie Longate's Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (2018).

The new show from Dixie Longate is a web of storytelling that only America's favorite southern redhead can create. Catch up with everyone's favorite Tupperware lady where she talks about everything from Loretta Lynn to alien abductions, pogo sticking to "safe words" in that rapid-fire delivery that has made her an international sensation.

"If you know Dixie, you love Dixie," Caroline Gibel, Director of Indoor Programming, said. "Each time she visits Starlight she packs a punch - and Cherry Bombs and Bottle Rockets will be no different. Her jokes will have you laughing, and before you know it, she'll hit you with a heartfelt and uplifting message."

Purchase VIP tickets for additional benefits. Each VIP ticket includes premium seating, one souvenir cocktail in Dixie's favorite Tupperware Tumbler, and a pre-show meet & greet with Dixie.

Starlight presents its Indoors Series inside the Cohen Community Stage House, the same stage where Broadway and Concerts are presented during the summer. Ticket holders are seated on the stage, in the climate-controlled theatre space and are not exposed to the weather elements. Parking is free and available in the east parking lot directly across from Gate 8, the entrance to the venue.

One hour prior to curtain times, an interior lounge is open for guests to enjoy a full bar service (including show-themed cocktails), coffee service, and a selection of foods, appetizers and desserts. Free coat check is available.

Dixie Longate: Cherry Bombs and Bottle Rockets is a special engagement as part of Starlight's 2022-23 Indoors Series. Tickets are also on sale for the remaining shows in the season including The Second City Hits Home (Feb. 14-19) and Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation! (March 9-12).

Do you ever wake up one morning at 2:30 in the afternoon to discover that there is a global pandemic which makes your kids' schools shut down so you have to raise them yourself? What the hell kind of nonsense is that? It's in these moments of crisis that you really find out what you're made of. If there's one thing we all have in common, it's that we are fundamentally different people than we were just two years ago. What have you learned? What did you try? How did you cope? How heavy was your recycle bin from all the empty bottles? When life seems to get too crazy and the world is crapping on your lawn, it's time to strap on your big-girl boots, grab your breakfast vodka and light off a few CHERRY BOMBS & BOTTLE ROCKETS. There's nothing better than walking into your new self with a bang!

Tickets are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all Starlight Indoors shows. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate. 




