DNR To Get World Premiere At The Living Room

Amanda, a hospital volunteer with a guardian-angel complex, meets her newest assignment, Bud, a terminally ill patient with very little patience. She's a single mom with a benevolent soul; he's an ex-party boy Navy vet with a chip on his shoulder and one last mission to complete-and he insists it's a solo. With warmth, wit, and bite, local playwright Victor Wishna's DNR explores the complexities of human connection and asks, what does it mean to be alone? What does it mean to be alive?

The Living Room Theatre presents DNR by Victor Wishna (Wall Street Journal, The Baltimore Sun, NPR) in a world premiere production. Typical of Wishna's style, this KC-original play tells a deeply human story with a deft mixture of pain, wit, love, doubt, and humor that's sure to stick with you for a long time to come. The Living Room is committed to producing original works created and realized by local artists.

Starring revered veterans of the KC stage Gary Neal Johnson (KC Rep, Kansas City Actors' Theatre, Heart of America Shakespeare Festival) and Jennifer Mays (KC Rep, New Theatre, The Unicorn) alongside the immensely talented Shawna Peña-Downing (Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre, Mesner Puppet Theatre, Rising Tide Productions). Directed by The Living Room's co-founder and Artistic Director, Rusty Sneary (The Grave, The Ballad of Lefty & Crabbe, Down in Mississippi).

Performances will take place September 4 - 22, 2019.

Previews begin September 4th - $20 tickets available

Opening night is September 6th - $35 general admission throughout the run

The Living Room Theatre

1818 McGee St

Kansas City, MO 64108

Run time approximately 80 minutes.





