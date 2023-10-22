Cody Jinks To Perform at Starlight Theatre in August 2024

Multi-platinum, award-winning independent artist Cody Jinks have announced a headline show at Starlight Theatre Saturday, August 3, 2024. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, October 27 at 12 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Starlight Theatre Ticket Office at (816) 363-7827 or by visiting the link below. The show will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Cody Jinks comes to Starlight as part of the 2024 Capital Federal Concert Series.

About Cody Jinks

Cody Jinks is a trailblazing independent musician and one of music's most respected artists. Throughout his ground-breaking career, he has sold more than 2.5 million equivalent units and garnered more than 3.5 billion streams across platforms, with more than 1 billion streams on Spotify and 1.7 billion streams on Pandora, earning him a Pandora Radio Billions Award. He was recently named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the Year after receiving the most radio spins for an independent artist last year—his second time receiving the award—and earned new RIAA Certifications for his songs “Loud and Heavy” (2x Platinum), “Hippies & Cowboys” (Platinum), “Must Be The Whiskey” (Platinum), “Mamma Song” (Gold), “I'm Not The Devil” and “Cast No Stones” (Gold) as well as for his acclaimed album, “Adobe Sessions” (Gold).

2024 Capitol Federal Concert Series

Each spring and summer, Starlight brings award-winning artists from a wide range of genres to its stage. Below are the concerts announced to date. Additional concert performances will be announced soon. For the most up-to-date concert information, sign up for our email list at the link below.

June 29, 2024—Parker McCollum / Show Time: 7:30 p.m.

July 16, 2024—Niall Horan / Show Time: 7:30 p.m.

August 3, 2024—Cody Jinks / Show Time: 7:00 p.m.

Interested in season tickets to the 2024 Capitol Federal Concert Series? Contact Jeff Miller, Concert Sponsorship & VIP Sales Manager, at jeff.miller@kcstarlight.com or by calling (816) 997-1124. VIP Concert Season Tickets include access to the best seats, reserved parking, early entrance, and exclusive access to Starlight's VIP Club on concert nights.

About Starlight

Opened as a theatre in 1950 and a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the largest and oldest performing arts institution in Kansas City and provides inspiring, one-of-a-kind experiences to its patrons. Starlight presents and produces Broadway musicals, concerts, and indoors shows in addition to offering extensive community engagement programming, including classes, scholarships, and Starlight's Blue Star Awards, one of the largest high school musical theatre award programs in the nation.

Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, Starlight's historic, city-owned venue is the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the country and includes rehearsal halls, club area for dining, concessions, gardens, fountains and a 10-story, climate-controlled stage. For more information, visit the link below.

For more Starlight content, follow Starlight on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok @kcstarlight or visit the link below.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.