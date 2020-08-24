Carlsen Center Presents Announces 2020-21 Fall Season

Final determinations on December programming will be made in October.

Emily Behrmann, General Manager for the series branded Carlsen Center Presents, today announced a revised 2020-2021 fall season which leaves much of the fall programming cancelled or postponed. Final determinations on December programming will be made in October. The January - May 2020-2021 programming remains on the calendar.

General Manager Emily Behrmann stated, "Things have certainly turned out differently than when we announced the season in April! We had high hopes at that time we would safely gather in the fall, but the progression of the virus has changed things. The well-being of our volunteers, staff, crew, and community is paramount. We are taking our cues from leaders in Johnson County and State of Kansas, as well as at JCCC, and for now, have kept our event schedule intact in January - May 2021. We miss our audiences and can't wait to return to holding events."

She continued, "It's doubtful we'll be able to offer a true season ticket package this year. Subscribers and Friends of the Carlsen Center will receive early access to tickets that go on sale for the current schedule. And they'll retain their status for the 2021-2022 season."

"I'm grateful to those who have expressed their concern for us and have continued to support us with donations. We are all navigating these unprecedented times together, and our patrons have been kind and understanding throughout. They are just the best!"

Today's announcement includes the following fall performances that were to take place at either Yardley Hall or Polsky Theatre. In the coming weeks, the Carlsen Center will release additional information regarding the possible rescheduling of performances.

Sept. 18-19 New Dance Partners (Virtual Event - more information posted soon to Carlsen Center Presents)

Sept. 26 Opus 76 Quartet, Becoming Beethoven: Master of the String Quartet * (Virtual Event)

Oct. 9 Larry Carlton - Steely Dan/'78 Album * (Rescheduled to March 14, 2021. Tickets on sale late fall.)

Oct. 16 Get the Led Out, Led Zeppelin tribute (Rescheduled to Fall 2021. Tickets on sale Spring 2021.)

Oct. 18 Winterlude - local KC jazz, Bob Bowman * (Decision pending.)

Oct. 24 10 Hairy Legs - contemporary dance* (Cancelled)

Nov. 7 Darlene Love (Rescheduled to Fall 2021. Tickets on sale Spring 2021.)

Nov.13 The Romeros guitar quartet with Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano

(Rescheduled to Fall 2021. Tickets on sale Spring 2021.)

Nov. 14 Kansas City and All That's Jazz - Celebrating "Bird"

(Rescheduled to Fall 2021. Tickets on sale Spring 2021.)

Nov. 15 Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie, Together Again Tour

(Rescheduled to Fall 2021. Tickets on sale Spring 2021.)

Nov. 20 A Night with Jon, Efren, and Jon - Napoleon Dynamite - film screening and panel

with 3 actors (Rescheduled to April 9, 2021. Tickets on sale late fall..)

Dec. 5 Bridget Kibbey, harp with the Dover Quartet * (Decision pending.)

Dec. 6 Winterlude - local KC jazz, A La Mode Quintet * (Decision pending.)

Dec.12 Fiesta Navidad, Mariachi Los Camperos (Decision pending.)

* Events originally to be held in Polsky Theatre, JCCC may be moved to Yardley Hall, if socially distanced seating is necessary/allowed.

Please visit Carlsen Center Events for the latest updates on ticket information. The Box Office is closed but the phone lines are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ticket holders may contact the Box Office online www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter, by phone (913) 469-4445 or via email at CarlsenCenter@jccc.edu. Your patience is appreciated as staff, working remotely, address each patron inquiry.

